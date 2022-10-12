The only Argentine in command of a private plane used by millionaires like Elon Musk and Angelina Jolie

At 33 years old, Florencia Canda, a neighbor of Lafererre, is the only woman in Argentina who pilots a Cirrus, a plane that is generally used by private individuals, and among them several famous millionaires; considered one of the safest of the world, in addition to technologically advanced.

It is the same aircraft used by celebrities like the actress Angelina Jolie -there are even photos showing her in command- and the tech tycoon Elon Musk. It is a single engine that can cost up to 2 million dollars.

Since aairbags on the belts, self leveling, auto landing Y high security parachute even bluetooth connection throughout the cabin are some of the features that set it apart from others of its kind.

Has a flight autonomy of five and a half hours, data that expressed in the region in which the Matanzas neighbor works implies that it can reach round trip from the International Airport from San Fernando to Asuncion, Paraguay.

It is one of the lightest aircraft due to its carbon fiber composition, weighing approximately 1,600 kilograms. And it is added within its outstanding safety features an anti-ice equipment called FIKIwith an autonomy of 1 hour and a half or 4 hours depending on the use that is given. It is a key system for flying in adverse conditions.

The first air car?

Within aeronautical jargon, it is often compared to a kind of “air car” because, due to its small size, it can enter 4 to 5 passengers, depending on the size of the crew, and is commanded by a single pilot. Its seats are retractable and the doors open like luxury cars, up.







Angelina Jolie with her private plane.

“I always hear the typical phrase ‘our limit is the sky‘, but for us pilots, it’s our house“, emphasizes the young woman from La Matanza about how it is for her to have achieved the place she always dreamed of since she was a teenager.

The young woman from the western suburbs began preparing to be in command of an airplane 12 years ago, following a dream that had been pending since she was 17. Something that, after adolescence, she began to make a reality studying to cabin crew. He did the race intensively in the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC).

“As a teenager I spent my time going to all the air festivals, to the flying clubs and I only thought that he would meet me the aviation community, that was my goal. It’s a circle in which, when you don’t have family inside, it’s hard to make yourself noticed. Nevertheless, I persisted and I succeeded“, bill.







Elon Musk about to fly in a Cirrus.

Her parents, who always supported her in this “madness of taking over the skies” -as she defines it- have very different vocations: her father is a truck driver and her mother, a kindergarten teacher.

The truth is that the current commander of the Cirrus did not miss a single one of these Air Force events very close to where she grew up. In addition, she visited other airports and flying clubs, although they were far away from her.

​He remembers between laughs that he spent hours watching planes of different sizes take off and land, and compares, “For me it was like for others to go for a walk, go shopping and enjoy the shop windows.”







Florence in one of today’s most technologically advanced aircraft: the latest Cirrus model.

Today installed as a resident of Morón, she works as CEO of an aeronautical consulting company, which is in charge of legal advice, aircraft purchases and rentals, registrations, flight school qualifications, both theoretical and practical, among many other activities in the world of aviation. .

The company, says Florencia, had a presence as a sponsor at the massive airshow that took place in August at the Morón Air Base, after six years. with parades and aerial skills, among many other exhibitions related to aviation.

The new dream: a commercial airline

The profession of a pilot is very demanding and above all expensive. Something that Florencia was able to pay for thanks to all his work: it started in a “Call Now” call center and continued from long-distance bus stewardess, was a promoter of a health company and community manager. “Every time I finished work I went to Aeroparque to see planes and visualized what I live today: being at 13,000 feet,” he narrates with emotion as if he were living it when he said it.

“For my racing career, which started in 2015, Paul Canel, was always the person who was there helping me. He has a school in General Rodriguez called CEAP, Argentine Training Center for Pilots, I fly commercial with them and I’m going to take my next exam“, remember.







Florencia at the Hangar Cielo, at the San Fernando International Airport, where she works.

“In the statistics, the aircraft I fly thanks to Marcelo Paviottiowner of hangar i work for, have no fatal accidents recorded worldwide; They are the safest of all. It’s all thanks to a built-in parachute, which can be ejected from the cockpit 600 feet above the ground, which is equivalent to 183 meters.

And he adds, “In addition, Cirrus has an airbag system in the seat belts and collapsible seats to reduce the impact of the parachute blow. Cirrus manufacturers call all this equipment as CAPS, which is nothing more than the acronym in English for the Cirrus Fuselage Parachute System”, explains the young pilot in detail.







Angelina Jolie at the controls of a cirrus cloud, during a flight: the high-tech plane has automatic landing.

Florence has just over 450 flight hours. And he continues adding, with a new dream: to be able to work in commercial airlines, something that would open up new horizons for him. “In my business conferences or talks that I give I say the same thing. It is an expensive career, but It is not impossible if you propose it and you are passionate about this”, he concludes.

