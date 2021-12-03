the only clues, a picture and the “Red Roulette” – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

Financier Duan Weihong disappeared in 2017 as part of a corruption investigation. Four years later, a trace appears

BEIJING – Duan Weihong was one of the richest women in China, an assault financier engaged in the real estate sector.

disappeared in 2017, presumably in the black hole of a major corruption investigation which had marked the end of Sun Zhengcai, an emerging member of the Politburo later sentenced to life in prison. While everyone was talking about the Sun case, who before the accident was a possible successor to Xi Jinping, the Beijing establishment realized that Duan, known as Whitney in the Mandarin jet set, was also missing because the lady did not show up for a important evening: the party for the inauguration of the Bulgari Hotel in Beijing, an elegant crystal tower in the embassy district in which he had invested a mountain of money.



Since then the darkness over her, no news of detention or formal indictment.

the classic Chinese system of handling sensitive cases involving the highest levels of politics (champion Peng Shuai who accused a former Politburo member of rape would have received the same treatment had the world of women’s tennis not mobilized for her, forcing authorities to exhibit it in public).

Where did Duan Whitney Weihong go?

Four years later, there is a clue that emerges from the catalog of an auction just held in Beijing, where a famous painting that was part of the collection of the missing billionaire was sold..

The work in question Prayer, by the Chinese painter Zeng Fanzhi. The painting was sold for 38 million renminbi (5.2 million euros) and went to a buyer who remained anonymous. But who sold it, since no one knows where Duan is? Auction house Poly says it was a major institution and doesn’t give details of where it came from. Hence the new doubt: who made the billionaire who made real estate investments on behalf of the red aristocracy disappear, the family members of powerful politicians, now controls her assets and sells them for cash.