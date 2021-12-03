the only clues, a picture and the “Red Roulette” – Corriere.it
Financier Duan Weihong disappeared in 2017 as part of a corruption investigation. Four years later, a trace appears
BEIJING – Duan Weihong was one of the richest women in China, an assault financier engaged in the real estate sector.
disappeared in 2017, presumably in the black hole of a major corruption investigation which had marked the end of Sun Zhengcai, an emerging member of the Politburo later sentenced to life in prison. While everyone was talking about the Sun case, who before the accident was a possible successor to Xi Jinping, the Beijing establishment realized that Duan, known as Whitney in the Mandarin jet set, was also missing because the lady did not show up for a important evening: the party for the inauguration of the Bulgari Hotel in Beijing, an elegant crystal tower in the embassy district in which he had invested a mountain of money.
Since then the darkness over her, no news of detention or formal indictment.
the classic Chinese system of handling sensitive cases involving the highest levels of politics (champion Peng Shuai who accused a former Politburo member of rape would have received the same treatment had the world of women’s tennis not mobilized for her, forcing authorities to exhibit it in public).
Where did Duan Whitney Weihong go?
Four years later, there is a clue that emerges from the catalog of an auction just held in Beijing, where a famous painting that was part of the collection of the missing billionaire was sold..
The work in question Prayer, by the Chinese painter Zeng Fanzhi. The painting was sold for 38 million renminbi (5.2 million euros) and went to a buyer who remained anonymous. But who sold it, since no one knows where Duan is? Auction house Poly says it was a major institution and doesn’t give details of where it came from. Hence the new doubt: who made the billionaire who made real estate investments on behalf of the red aristocracy disappear, the family members of powerful politicians, now controls her assets and sells them for cash.
We said that Duan Whitney, now 52, has been missing since 2017. But last September the lady showed up with two disturbing and dramatic phone calls. They were received by ex-husband and business partner Desmond Shum, who had prudently moved to England in 2015.
Mr Shum wrote a book about the roaring years of red capitalism: Red Roulette, subtitled an insider’s tale of wealth, power, corruption and revenge in today’s China. The Chinese businessman fled abroad had told the international press that, in his intentions, the revelations (and admissions of suspicious investments) contained in the memorial should have prompted the Chinese authorities to shed light on the judicial situation of his ex-wife. a risk, but the last chance, if there is a chance, to have clarity. Even if she stays in a cell, it’s always better than this uncertainty. Just on the eve of the publication of Red Roulette, the woman called: she told me that she had been put back on probation, that she had learned about the book and that I should have blocked it, Desmond Shum reported.
He asked her where she was, what she was accused of: She replied citing an old Chinese saying: those who oppose the state will not see a happy end. I think they controlled her while she was talking, stuff from the security services on behalf of high political figures; thel Party concerned about the content of my story. She was talking to me, but I understood that she was referring to what she was forced to say, I felt like I was negotiating with kidnappers.
Red Roulette has been published, it contains revelations about the affairs of leading politicians. Since then the lady disappeared again. And now someone has sold the painting they loved.
