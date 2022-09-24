The only Cuban factory of “hot dogs” allocates its production to “tourism and shops in MLC”

The directors of the only Cuban factory, located in Sancti Spíritus, which produces the so-called “hot dogs”, indicated in a television report that their production this year was only intended for hotels, non-hotel tourism companies and stores for sale in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

One of the interviewees explained that these products, the “puppies” are not sold to the population in Cuban pesos, although others such as “hamburger masses, mincemeats and sausages” are destined.

“When the opportunity arises, a product is sold to state-owned commerce or gastronomy companies,” added the official in said report for national TV. They added that they receive 20% of the net profits from the sales they make and although they opened just three years ago, they only work with half the capacity, due to technical problems.

The report also pointed out that there is a lack of raw materials for the preparation of these “hot dogs”, destined for stores in MLC or Tourism. They explained that in the absence of pork, they were now making half chicken meat and the other part beef.

HOT DOGS, MLC SHOPS AND FOOD THROUGH CUSTOMS

Although the “hot dogs” are of questionable nutritional quality for food, they became a kind of “lifesaver” for the Cuban family, because in the absence of other foods, this came to save many meals. Also for “blackouts” it is lucky, because it is a fast food.

In some MLC stores today, they are selling some sausages or “hot dogs”, but they are imported, mostly from Germany. They are canned, they have eight units and their cost is almost 4 dollars. They also sell canned blood sausages and Spanish chorizos for more than $13.

Given the lack of food in Cuba, the island’s Customs announced new measures a little over a month ago, where they made the entry of certain food products of animal origin more flexible.