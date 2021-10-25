News

The only film of mine that I will never have the courage to see is yet to come out!

Nicolas Cage, an icon of Hollywood cinema, is back in charge with a new promotional interview with Variety, in which he confessed which is the only film of his career that he has already decided he will never see.

This is the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which will see him interpret a fictionalized version of himself. Nicolas Cage said that, when the movie comes out, he’ll never see it, and the reason is simple: “I will never see this movie. They told me it’s a good movie. I’ve been told that people will love it and I’m enjoying this journey to the fullest, but it’s a film that I essentially made for the audience. It would be too much to ask me to go to the premiere and sit there with everyone. Psychologically, that would be too bizarre“.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will tell a creatively dissatisfied Nicolas Cage who, faced with financial ruin, accepts a $ 1 million dollar offer to attend a super fan’s birthday (which will be played by Pedo Pascal). When things take an extremely dangerous turn, Cage is forced to remember all the skills of his iconic movie characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

The film was directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted, That Awkward Moment), who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The expectations are undoubtedly very high: what do you think? Tell us in the comments.

