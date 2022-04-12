The only Lakers player LeBron James congratulated despite not qualifying for the Playoffs

After the last game of the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James congratulated a Los Angeles Lakers player despite not qualifying for the 2022 Playoffs.

The big party of Playoffs of the NBA 2022 you will not have one of your most important guests. Los Angeles Lakers did not qualify for the Postseason in what is considered the biggest failure of the 2021-22 season, but, even so, Lebron James he congratulated one of his companions.

If it were about performance, few Lakers players would have arguments to continue in the Los Angeles team in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, LeBron seems to have already given him the thumbs up. to the rookie sensation of the Californian team.

The Los Angeles Lakers said goodbye to the 2021-22 season with an unexpected victory in overtime against the Denver Nuggets by 146 to 141 points and, without LeBron James on the court, the great figure of the last game of the campaign was the rookie Austin Reeves.

With a performance of 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, Reaves became the first undrafted rookie to record a 30-point triple-double or more in NBA history. LeBron did not hesitate to congratulate Austin despite the fact that the Lakers did not qualify for the 2022 Playoffs.

“So amazing!!! Proud of you Austin Reaves. Hallelujah, kid of the rookie season.” was LeBron James’ congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers rookie sensation.