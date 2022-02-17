The only Mexican player that Michael Jordan considers a true crack

The former Mexican player who admires Michel Jordan

February 17, 2022 07:30 a.m.

The most remembered basketball player of all time, Michael Jordanturns 59 this February 17, the same ones in which he has had the opportunity to meet great world stars, including a Mexican.

In the 90’s the remembered Michael Jordan He had the opportunity to play in a friendly match with Jorge Campos, a goalkeeper at the time for the LA Galaxy who was invited to the event.

In addition to Jordan there were several players of the time who accompanied the star of the Chicago Bulls. The 2-meter-tall American was surprised by the athletic condition of Jorge Campos that despite being short, he was not intimidated by Jordan.

Jordan’s gift to Jorge Campos

During the broadcast of the program Farsantes con Gloria, Jorge Campos revealed that he exchanged shirts with former NBA star Michael Jordan who was delighted with the personality of Jorge Campos.

