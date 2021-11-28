the only one is in London

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is one of the most exclusive cars in the world. This does not depend solely on the fact that costs about 11 million euros and which exudes luxury and excellence from every square millimeter, but also from a very specific matter: it was built in a single example.

In fact the machine visible through the video above, uploaded to YouTube by The TFJJ, is the same unit shown by the French brand at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. Obviously, La Voiture Noire exhibited at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is also the same car.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, we must say that the hypercar takes care not only of aesthetics, precious materials and refinement, but also looks to the point. In fact, a huge 8.0-liter W16 quad turbo has been inserted under the body, capable of delivering 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is performed in 2.4 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 420 km / h.

In any case, La Voiture Noire has just been exhibited to promote “La Bouteille Noire” by Champagne Carbon. It is a unique bottle produced in carbon fiber to honor what until recently was the most expensive car in the world (now the most expensive is Rolls-Royce Boat Tail). To anyone who wants to see the car live, let’s say which will be in Leicester Square, London, until early December.

Finally, without moving away from Molsheim, we want to close by referring you to another crazy racing car: here is the sound of the Chiron SS 300+ cold.