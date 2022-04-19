the only one that gets me hooked when I don’t feel like playing anything else

What once would have been the wet dream of my teenage self, today is a situation that overwhelms and exhausts me in equal parts. Between some services and others I have so much to play, that I don’t feel like it play at nothing

One game to try this, another to give that a chance… But why waste time with something you’re already watching that doesn’t hook you. Why invest the few minutes you have when you already anticipate that you will not be hooked. The paradox of choice taken a step further.

When you don’t feel like playing

It is one of those times, what can we do? It is neither the first nor will it be the last. They come and go like almost everything that you can end up burning by excess, but it is still annoying that, when I have more to play, less desire have to do it.

In my case the problem is double because, well, I work at it, so at times like this you have to get the desire out from under the rocks, get rid of that negativity that you only let out when what you have in front of you is a hobby and not work, and put your best face against other people’s sweat just as you would like them to do with yours.

And so, with all that balloon in my head, and the sum of having already burned all the cartridges of a game that I have been returning to every two for three with each new content since 2019I come to the next expansion of Anno 1800 knowing that it is not by far the best time to do it.

There is no big new scenario, only the possibility of taking the development of your islands one step further in the The new World with the arrival of the Hacienda. A kind of mansion that will be expanded based on dozens of cosmetic cucamonadas, aid in the form of new buildings for residents and plantations that do not require fertility to get ahead.





As a fan of the saga, the idea is as striking as it is useful. With the help of new boosters for your citizens and the arrival of fertilizer crops, the possibility of skipping part of the cycle without having to improve islands from scratch to get a specific material is a gift.

Anno 1800: My Haven Game

But on paper the kit was far from a revolutionary enough upgrade to break me out of the loop I’d been in for the last few weeks. Despite its new mechanics, in reality what I was most excited about was being able to continue enjoying the Latin architecture of the time

As I always do with each new game of year 1800, I loaded the very cheetah city that I had saved and I set out to create a new one from scratch. The goal was to get to the New World, see what the new expansion was hiding, and jump to the next pending game.





And I say it was because, what should have been a matter of a couple of hours of play -thanks to some mechanics that I already have mastered- ended up taking an entire afternoon and part of that same night by trying out new farm structures and warehouses with which to improve my productivity.

Overcome the Elden Ring hook, no other game had managed to transfer that feeling of seeing how the hours go by without you being aware of it. And so, as had happened so many times before, I had to force myself to uninstall the game.

I’ll be back, I thought as I chose the next game that, now with great enthusiasm, I would jump on next. It’s the good thing about year 1800that even when all else fails, there is always a desire to return.

Pictures | ArtStation