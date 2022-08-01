the only one who can wear the tank top and ultra-short shorts is him!

A few days after announcing the cancellation of his tour, Shawn Mendes was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles wearing a black tank top and ultra-short matching shorts. A look that suited her and that did not fail to make her admirers react. On Instagram, many of them commented on the appearance of the 23-year-old singer. “He looks happy! He is adorable ! These shorts are so cute”, “Seeing him happy makes me happy”, “How handsome he is”could we read in particular under a publication put online by a fan account.

Indeed, the interpreter of the title “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” spoke, on July 8, of problems related to his mental health. He then made the decision to interrupt his world tour for three weeks in order to focus on his well-being. It was on social networks that Camila Cabello’s ex had announced the terrible news through a long, moving message.

“I have reached a breaking point”

“ It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows, until further notice “, he had written before continuing:” I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family. After a few years of not being on the road, I felt ready to dive back into it, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the burden and pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point. “. He then explained that he had made this decision after consulting several doctors who would then have advised him to slow down. ” I need time to heal myself and take care of my mental health “added the artist. For the moment, no new date has been announced, but Shawn Mendes already seems to be doing much better.

