The only one who did not celebrate Valdez’s goal and shows there is a division in America

The only one who did not celebrate with Bruno Valdez the goal of America

March 01, 2022 9:25 p.m.

America He started his match against Querétaro with great offensive force after there was an ultimatum to clean up the squad and the virtual departure of the coaching staff. In the first minutes, they arrived three times, one of them ending in a goal.

After a corner kick, Bruno Valdez rose and scored a superb goal that celebrated him loudly. The Paraguayan defender approached the bench to celebrate, however, the only one he did not do so with was Santiago Solari.

According to the journalist Jonatan Peña, internally there is a division of the group and the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez does not combine with Santiago Solari. According to the source in question, the defender would be one of those who want the Argentine coach out.

Will Santiago Solari stay in America?

The Argentine coach Santiago Solari knows that if he doesn’t win the tournament or at least reach the final, his time in the America would come to an end. With the intention of getting out of the lower half, Solari would seek to give everything so that the team improves.

