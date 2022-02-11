the only ones who had understood everyone? Berlusconi and Salvini … – Libero Quotidiano









Giovanni Sallusti February 10, 2022

You don’t have to be Kissinger to grasp an elementary truth: the energy policy of an advanced democracy implies diplomatic relations built on realism. To understand: certainly exasperated pro-Putinian cult, which unfortunately also hovers on the right, is frankly unbearable. Worse, however, there is only the out-of-control hysteria that denies a priori the role of Europe’s interlocutor to Russia (imposed by the same geographical map), thus pushing it into the jaws of the Chinese Dragon.



And, above all, damaging Italian businesses, families and consumers. The politically correct mainstream has in fact gradually criminalized anyone who had the keys to dialogue with Putin in his bunch, from Berlusconi (who in Pratica di Mare went a millimeter from the definitive inclusion of Russia in the West, but the chroniclers preferred to focus on the “Latvian” of the Tsar) to Salvini (who for years has held positions clearly pro-Atlantic, simply insists on the bizarre thesis that it would be a mistake to give Moscow to Beijing) to the recent case of Franco Frattini, electrocuted on the Via del Quirinale because he was too “pro-Russian” by the Democratic Party, heir to a party that was pro-Russian with Stalin, but oh well. Continue to unseat anyone who is able to articulate a minimum speech with Putin. The result? Running out of gas and skyrocketing bills. You are happy, we are much less.



