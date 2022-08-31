The only option for Cristiano Ronaldo is… – Sport.fr

Entertainment

Chelsea would have entered into negotiations with Manchester United to try to enlist Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues would be his one and only viable option.

Following the repeated departures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea find themselves depopulated in attack without the slightest axis scorer. In search of an offensive capable of supplementing their departure, the Blues tried to enlist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but encountered a dry refusal from the Gabonese, who does not intend to leave FC Barcelona this summer, despite the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. A track close to being aborted which would push the British team into the arms of Cristiano Ronaldo, and vice versa.

According to information published by Todo Files, if Atlético de Madrid has also opened negotiations with Manchester United, only Chelsea has the financial weapons to meet the demands of the Reds Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues can perfectly pay his salary and take the hit of his signature, which is 15 million euros. The 37-year-old Portuguese would favor a departure from Stamford Bridge.

