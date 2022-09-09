The only player of the Tri that is worthwhile according to Pelé, he even applauded him

Pele

Talking about Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, or better known as Pele, is the myth of soccer: the character that consecrated the 10, the figure that gave prestige to the World Cup, the archetype of the Brazilian soccer player, among other things. Undoubtedly, Pelé’s legacy is indelible and still continues to influence today’s generations.

That is why talking about Pelé is talking about one of the most important voices in football. Pelé has talked about Mexican players, so he has not hesitated to say twice who for him is the best Mexican player he has seen in his life. He gave this player some applause due to his admiration.

We are talking about Antonio “La Tota” Carbajalformer goalkeeper Club Lion. We are talking about the first player who has been to 5 World Cups. One day he came to be applauded by the same Brazilian, according to the same former goalkeeper who commented on it in an interview with the Mexican journalist Javier Alarcón.

La Tota: one of the best Mexican archers

Antonio Carbajal’s legacy in Mexican soccer is just as indelible as Pelé’s in world soccer. Unfortunately, Carbajal’s popularity is not as great as that of other goalkeepers, who, despite being very good, have not been able to overcome what La Tota has done on the pitch.