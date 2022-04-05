The only Simeone vs. Guardiola in Champions had Pep studying at home and crying at Munich after a ‘brutal’ elimination

The highest-paid managers in the world face off as Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid begin the dispute for a place in the Champions League semi-finals

Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeon they are two of the great managers that modern football has produced in decades. Not surprisingly, they are the best paid in the world. This Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium, the tie begins to define who advances to the semifinals of the Champions League.

But long before Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid were paired in the draw, Pep and Diego staged an epic duel in the Champions League 2015/16. The Spanish squad shocked the world by being crushed by Bayern in two games but securing a place in the final on away goals.

On that occasion, Atletico opened the tie with victory at the Vicente Calderón by a score of 1-0 with a goal from Saul Niguez 11 minutes into the first half. The play was fully warned by Guardiola to the players of Bayern Munich in the conference, but not to the point of avoiding the opponent’s attack.

After conceding the goal, the team from Munich started to play more but couldn’t before an inspired performance by oblakwho to this day is still in the Atlético de Madrid goal. David Alabanow defense of the Real Madrideven finished off the post, in the most dangerous play of the Germans in the game.

The second meeting would be at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, and Guardiola asked for a different preparation. The coach did it, as the journalist tells Marti Perarnau in the book “Pep Guardiola: The evolution”.

“On Sunday afternoon, after eating with David Trueba and other friends, Pep locked himself up at home and fulfilled his wish to completely review the first game: he was looking for a small crack in the wall built by the Athletic or the way forward at the Allianz Arena. (…) Around eight at night, Pep thought he had found the weak point”, says the biographer.

The weak point would be the space between the defender Gimenez and the side Filipe Luisnormally covered by the Spanish midfielder Koke. In the opinion of Guardiolathe bayern would create numerical superiority and open a hole in the defense of Simeone If I were able to get Koke of his position and infiltrate Thomas muller.

The plan was reviewed on Monday and put into practice at the training ground of the bayern. In the match the bayern was much superior, opened the scoring with a foul Xabi Alonso and could make it 2-0 with Mullerbut the German missed a penalty saved by Oblak.

The tie was still open until, in the second half, a counter-attack in the style of the teams from Diego Simeon silenced the stands in Munich. Griezmann took advantage of the mistakes Praisefaced Neuer and beat the goalkeeper to tie the match.

Still the bayern would make it 2-1, with an accurate header from Lewandowski almost down the crossbar, but no more goals came. Neuer He also gave the team an injection of spirits by saving a penalty taken by Fernando Torresbut the place in the Grand Final went to the Athletic.

The defeat left marks on the team bayern. as reported Perarnauthe players did not seem to believe in elimination. Xabi Alonso I was in shock and crying a lot, while Praise he looked lost and stupefied. Müller, blaming himself for the missed penalty, kept silent.

The numbers only added to the sadness. In two games, the bayern He shot 53 times in front of the goal of oblak to get to score only two goals in 180 minutes. According to the ‘Expected Goals’ statistic, i.e. expected goals based on the number and quality of chances created, the Germans would win the match Munich by far: 4.24 expected goals compared to 1.4 for the rival.

“That was like the barca against him Chelsea in 2012, but even more brutal,” lamented a heartbroken Guardiola at the exit of the stadium with two of his assistants. Domènec Torrent left the Allianz Arena at three in the morning in search of answers impossible to find.

Six years later, the coaches meet again in the Champions League. those of Guardiola will open the tie at home, while those from Simeone They will have the advantage of deciding in the Metropolitan. The one who advances will face the winner of the Real Madrid vs. Chelsea.