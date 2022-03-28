The only survivor of the worst civil aviation accident in Cuba marries

Almost four years after the plane crash of the Global Air flight bound for Holguín, which crashed in Havana and killed 112 people in May 2018, the only survivor of the sinister announced that she got married.

Mailen Diaz Almaguerwho was 19 years old when she faced the tragedy that changed her life and is now 23, announced on her social networks that she married Mario Jesús Rodríguez Oliva, 27, in a ceremony held at the young woman’s house in La Havana.

“Congratulations my love. I love you,” Díaz Almaguer wrote on his Facebook wall, where he shared photos of the wedding with his family and partner.

“For many it was a surprise, honestly. They did not know it. Some time ago, Mailén and I had been preparing and now was the right moment, when God was glorified, and everything conspired in our favor for this marriage to take place,” Rodríguez said. Oliva, quoted by the official site Cubadebate.

“The most beautiful thing in life is knowing that you have been able to do everything. Self-esteem is one of the most important things”summed up by his side Mailén.

In 2021 it was announced that the young woman would study Psychology in Cuba, after the Ministry of Higher Education granted her a place.

The young woman, a native of the city of Holguín and today a resident of Havana, survived, together with two other women, the incident considered the worst in the history of civil aviation on the island. In the end, only she was left alive.

In the days that followed, the Cubans were waiting for his recovery. Díaz Almaguer received medical care at the Calixto García General Hospital and months later was transferred to the Hermanos Ameijeiraswhere he was discharged.

Later, was treated at the International Center for Neurological Restoration (CIREN) to recover abilities after the numerous physical and psychological damages he suffered, which included the amputation of a leg.

A government commission in charge of investigating the incident together with international specialists attributed the accident to “the actions of the crew and their errors in the weight and balance calculations, which led to the loss of control and the collapse of the aircraft during the takeoff stage. “.

Relatives residing in Cuba and abroad of the victims have since held a lawsuit against Global Air, a Mexican company that had been contracted by Havana to carry out the flight. To date there is no concrete result of these efforts.