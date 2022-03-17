The only thing for which America would seek DT to remove Fernando Ortiz

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.16.2022 18:42:16





The internship of Fernando Ortiz on the bench of America It will be determined game by game. For now, the directive of the Eagles does not contemplate more options for a short or medium-term future, so the results of each match will give continuity to the Argentine, who in his years as a footballer also defended the Coapa shirt.

Ortiz arrived as a firefighter from America before the departure of Santiago Solari and the team has found some improvement, although they have not been able to break the streak of games in a row without winning, since the Eagles have not added three points since Day 5when they defeated Santos Laguna in their only victory so far in the tournament.

For now, Tano Ortiz works normally, understands his role as interim coach and does not go further; Even before his first game directed against Rayados del Monterrey, he made it clear that his future will depend on the results.

The only thing that could get Fernando Ortiz out of America

If América beats Toluca this Sunday, Ortiz will remain and will be able to lead the team in the friendly matches of the Águila Tour in the United States, where they will face Tigres and Rayados in Houston and Austin, respectively.

If they draw, they will also stay in the position, even if the defeat leaves a good taste with the level that the azulcrema team shows in the Azteca Stadium. Just a scandalous defeat by the Eagles against Toluca will make Ortiz return to the technical direction of the U-20 and the directive occupies the break of the FIFA Date to find a candidate who can finish the tournament.

