The only thing I ask of iOS 16 is this Apple Watch feature

Since a few versions of iOS, I find that my needs with the iPhone are pretty well covered. That is why I value more and more the stability of the system in the face of the striking novelties that a new version may bring. What I do expect from iOS 16 is an improvement that I’ve been enjoying since Apple Watch Series 5: screen always on.

Comfort on the wrist, information on the iPhone

Ever since Apple launched its always-on display watch, I started to get used to not having to turn my wrist. Thanks to the LTPO screen, watchOS is capable of reducing the refresh rate to just 1Hz, minimizing battery consumption. At the same time, it can display grayed out information on whatever sphere we have, though animations and refresh rates are reduced to once per second.

The Apple Watch takes advantage of this to remain useful despite the reduced refresh rate. Show us all the complications, although the hands do not have a continuous displacement. At a glance, we catch up on the date, time, weather or activity based on what we have configured. I want something like this for the iPhone.





The iPhone has a very useful function, which is to touch the screen to turn it on. In fact, it is one of the things that I ask of the iPhone SE 2023, because it is reserved for iPhones with Face ID. But it’s not enough for me and I want something similar to the always-on screen of the Apple Watch.

Last year it was rumored that the always-on screen would come to the new iPhone 13. Nothing has been heard of the subject and iOS 15 closed its tap on great news last month, so my eyes inevitably go to iOS 16 in this next WWDC 2022. And this is when I expect news.

Apple must walk the fine line of offering enough not to want to dive into the infinity of the iPhone

I’d like to see how iOS 16 gives iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max the ability to have screen always on. These are the only iPhones with ProMotion right now, the variable refresh rate on the screen, that could benefit from this functionality.

With the always-on screen on the iPhone, it would save me a lot of touches when it is on the table to see your status. Often, I take it in my hands to consult a quick thing and end up falling through the hole of attention so tempting that the apps that I have installed suppose. Twitter, WhatsApp, games, and even TikTok are real attention-grabbers.

Always-on display on iPhone: an antidote to distractions





I recognize that being distracted by the iPhone is a problem for which I am responsible. But here, Apple could lend us a hand with an always-on display that provide us with fair information so as not to unlock it and plunge into its temptations. Here’s what I expect from an always-on display on an iPhone:

Date and time always visible.

Battery charge percentage.

Countdowns or impending calendar appointments.

audio controls

A third background in the operating system, adapted to this screen to minimize consumption and dimmer than a normal one.

What I hope is an adaptation of this Apple Watch screen to the iPhone, not a transfer as is. Respecting its philosophy, learning what it means on the Apple Watch. And without falling into the fine line between offering enough not to take the iPhone and showing so much that I end up succumbing to its infinity.

There are numerous Android smartphones that already have this functionality. And it’s about time Apple embraced it with its own twist.

I hope to see the always-on display on the iPhone 13 Pro through iOS 16. Although I have suspicions that if this were possible, we would have already seen it in the presentation of these iPhones as a feature to come in the future. My hope is that it wasn’t far enough along to arrive at some point in the iOS 15 development cycle.

But if we don’t see any news about it in June, the last option will be to wait until a new generation of iPhone. And that’s assuming Apple even has the feature planned.