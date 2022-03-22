The only Warriors player to congratulate LeBron James on social media for beating Karl Malone

LeBron James became the second leading scorer in NBA history and only one Golden State Warriors player congratulated him on social media.

LeBron James surpassed Karl Malone's points in the NBA
The appointment with history had a date and time for Lebron James. ‘The king’ attended in a fulfilled manner and only needed two quarters in the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards to become the second leading scorer in league history NBA.

LeBron put the NBA world at his feet by beating Karl Malone’s 36,928 points. The congratulations began to arrive on social networks and, curiously, only a Golden State Warriors player congratulated James with a message on Instagram.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James They left behind the friction of the four NBA Finals they played and they are getting closer and closer. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on March 5 and ‘The king’ Steph dedicated a message to him, but it was not ‘The chef’ who congratulated Bron.

In ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, Klay Thompson He was one of the players who shared a set with LeBron James and, although they have exchanged messages with ‘The king’, one of the members of ‘Splash Brothers’ He also wasn’t the only Warriors player to congratulate Bron on beating Karl Malone.

The only Warriors player to congratulate LeBron on beating Karl Malone: ​​Draymond Green

With several nights of shared drinks and a relationship that is consolidated off the pitch, Draymond Green was the only Golden State Warriors player to congratulate LeBron James on social media for beating Karl Malone. “Amazing. Congratulations big brother”was the message of the power forward for ‘The king’.

