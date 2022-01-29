The only way out of the Mexican stalemate is Draghi

With Draghi at the Quirinale, the government can move forward. The rest is sfascist goliardia. The paradox is to believe that one can be vetoed and then remain there, shot in the arm, in Palazzo Chigi

Whether they realize it or not, some electoral leaders in Parliament are running into the paradox of paradoxes. This. As long as he held up the strange claim to nominate a name of the center-right, advancing the argument of the “first time in years” and of a “relative majority with honors and nomination fees”, oh well. They are fallacious and prepolitical arguments, harbingers of what Minuz has perfectly called the “Mexican stalemate”, but linear in their own way. From the moment in which we pass, as has happened, to the method of equal choice, of conclave as we have said, of a super partes name, here it emerges a potential veto on the election of Draghi, by no one (and not surprisingly) claimed for it. Here the fallacious argument is, if anything, that Draghi must continue to lead the executive, he is too important to be head of state. Bah. Paradox of paradoxes, in fact, is to believe that one can be vetoed, being the champion of the majority of units who choose Mattarella’s successor, and then remain there, in Palazzo Chigi, shot without any plausible political reason.