The only way to shut me up is to kill me, says Alejandro Moreno

The leader of PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cardenasassured that the audio released by the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, where it exhibits an alleged attempt to pressure various businessmen in Mexico; He assured that only dead will they shut him up.

He affirmed that what they want is to disappear the coalition to establish a dictatorship, and that if the PRI had voted in favor of the electrical reform, it would even be a national hero. He reiterated that the PRI members will vote against the electoral reform.

In interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva, on Radio Formulaassured that he did not flee the country, that he is in Geneva, Switzerland, for a work agenda with the European Parliament and to denounce political persecution, but that he will return to Mexico next week.

“What they want is for there to be no opponent, for me to bend, for me to become submissive, they are not going to achieve it. The only way they are going to have to shut me up is to kill me and this government is capable of anything.

“What they want is to destroy the coalition to establish a dictatorship and we are not going to allow it. The coalition is stronger than ever. We are going to continue fighting, showing our faces because this is a campaign, but they are not going to intimidate me, they are not going to back me down. First dead than allowing a dictatorship to be installed in Mexico”, he points out.

Ending a very good meeting with Luis Ayala, Secretary General of the Socialist International, an organization made up of 113 political parties from around the world. Today we address urgent issues for Mexico, and for other countries in the region. pic.twitter.com/U9Lz3eR5UF – Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc) July 6, 2022

The PRI leader rejected that there are irregularities in his patrimonial declarations; He assures that his estate has been legally accredited since before 2015.

Moreno affirmed that what is being done is a “cheap show”, affecting his presumption of innocence and due process.

Yesterday the governor of Campeche presented a new audio, in which Moreno Cárdenas is allegedly talking with José Murat, former governor of Oaxaca; and she tells him that when he has the commission, in reference to the positions that are achieved in the Chamber of Deputies, he is going to “fuck the businessmen with a damn reform.”

The PRI leader said that he would put pressure on businessmen such as Germán Larrea, Alberto Bailléres, the Cababies, owners of GICSA, among others.

In recent months, Sansores has released various audios of the PRI leader in which he exhibits the alleged crimes committed by the PRI leader, from a money laundering network, threatening journalists, receiving money from Cinépolis, as well as pay money abroad to Televisa, during election campaigns.