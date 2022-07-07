Entertainment

The only way to shut me up is to kill me, says Alejandro Moreno

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 48 2 minutes read

The leader of PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cardenasassured that the audio released by the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, where it exhibits an alleged attempt to pressure various businessmen in Mexico; He assured that only dead will they shut him up.

He affirmed that what they want is to disappear the coalition to establish a dictatorship, and that if the PRI had voted in favor of the electrical reform, it would even be a national hero. He reiterated that the PRI members will vote against the electoral reform.

In interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva, on Radio Formulaassured that he did not flee the country, that he is in Geneva, Switzerland, for a work agenda with the European Parliament and to denounce political persecution, but that he will return to Mexico next week.

“What they want is for there to be no opponent, for me to bend, for me to become submissive, they are not going to achieve it. The only way they are going to have to shut me up is to kill me and this government is capable of anything.

“What they want is to destroy the coalition to establish a dictatorship and we are not going to allow it. The coalition is stronger than ever. We are going to continue fighting, showing our faces because this is a campaign, but they are not going to intimidate me, they are not going to back me down. First dead than allowing a dictatorship to be installed in Mexico”, he points out.

The PRI leader rejected that there are irregularities in his patrimonial declarations; He assures that his estate has been legally accredited since before 2015.

Moreno affirmed that what is being done is a “cheap show”, affecting his presumption of innocence and due process.

Lee: Morena asks the Jucopo of the Chamber to suspend Alejandro Moreno as president of the Governance Commission

Yesterday the governor of Campeche presented a new audio, in which Moreno Cárdenas is allegedly talking with José Murat, former governor of Oaxaca; and she tells him that when he has the commission, in reference to the positions that are achieved in the Chamber of Deputies, he is going to “fuck the businessmen with a damn reform.”

The PRI leader said that he would put pressure on businessmen such as Germán Larrea, Alberto Bailléres, the Cababies, owners of GICSA, among others.

In recent months, Sansores has released various audios of the PRI leader in which he exhibits the alleged crimes committed by the PRI leader, from a money laundering network, threatening journalists, receiving money from Cinépolis, as well as pay money abroad to Televisa, during election campaigns.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us continue. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, receive benefits and support free journalism.

#YoSoyAnimal

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 48 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

4 mins ago

starry david o. No one is happy with Russell’s film.

15 mins ago

Directing XO Kitty in Korea transforms Katina Medina

26 mins ago

Billie Eilish used a lookalike to go unnoticed at Coachella!

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button