The risk of heart attack and stroke passes through the level of cholesterol in the blood. Medical studies over the last few decades show that excessive accumulation of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood can promote atherosclerosis. This condition leads to a buildup of fat in the blood vessels which over time can cause them to narrow. This narrowing can create a plug that prevents blood from passing through. We talk about the consequences of atherosclerosis in this article: “The signs of terrible atherosclerosis come with these signals and bring these serious consequences”

Keeping bad cholesterol under control is therefore almost an obligation for those who want to keep the risks of cardiovascular diseases away. Prevention involves healthy living and eating habits. In recent years, science has revealed to us that regular physical activity can be of great help against hypercholesterolemia. The same goes for nutrition. A healthy diet can avoid the accumulation of fat in the blood. For example, you can reduce cholesterol and heart attack risk without drugs in a tasty way that very few people know.

The only way to truly control bad cholesterol and triglycerides

But how to find out if you have high cholesterol? Through a simple blood analysis you can know the level of total cholesterol, the so-called bad (LDL) and good (HDL). In addition, you learn about the levels of triglycerides in the blood. These analyzes should be done at least once a year. Donating blood is a simple, free and ethical way.

Donating blood is good for the donor for three reasons. Thanks to the donation, a complete analysis of the blood values ​​takes place once a year. The blood test measures not only cholesterol but also blood sugar and triglycerides. In addition, there are also blood chemistry and control tests of the hepatic, renal and metabolic systems and infectious tests for syphilis, hepatitis and HIV. The exams are totally free and this makes the donor the most controlled citizen at the expense of the state. Furthermore, the giver not only controls his own health but helps the health of others.

How the donation takes place

So blood testing is the only way to truly keep bad cholesterol and triglycerides under control. This can be done for free by donating blood. Donating is very easy, very fast and safe. You can contact one of the many transfusion centers in Italy or contact one of the volunteer associations. Once you have passed the medical interview, which is necessary for those who donate for the first time, then donating will be very simple. We make an appointment at the transfusion center and once we arrive we fill out a form to certify our good health. The withdrawal operation takes about 10 minutes and is absolutely painless. The maximum amount of blood drawn by law is 450 ml.

The worker who donates blood is entitled to a day off. On the day off, the employee will keep the full salary that will be paid by the employer.

Deepening

Without this fruit you risk weight gain and diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension