The OnlyFans phenomenon: VIPs focus on transgression (for money)

More and more VIPs are letting themselves be conquered by Onlyfans, the British social platform – in the style of Instragram – that offers spicy content for its fans. A social network that recalls its cousins ​​Facebook and Instagram – with photos, posts, videos and messages to communicate directly with well-known faces – but which essentially focuses on alluring and provocative contents. All of this mainly for a fee and this allows the celebrities, who choose to open their account with Onlyfans, to obtain substantial earnings.

From Bella Thorne (actress and partner of the Italian singer Benjiamin Mascolo) a Cardi B there are many American stars who have opened their own profile on Onlyfans to reward their admirers with red light content. Hot videos and photos that on other social networks (see Facebook and Instagram) have been censored and banned little by little by the administrators and that instead on Onlyfans promise easy earnings to VIPs. Signing up is simple, but to take advantage of the contents spicy of your favorites it is necessary to take out monthly and quarterly subscriptions, which vary from $ 10 to $ 500 depending on how famous the character who offers them is. Very few and limited free contents, which only serve to tease the fans and push them to subscribe, filling the current accounts of the stars.

Onlyfans the famous Italian faces who let themselves be “bewitched”

The trend spread to the United Kingdom and the United States, but it soon conquered the well-known Italian faces. First of all the protagonists of the local hard scene from Rocco Siffredi to Malena. But even the less accustomed to the environment have been attracted by the possibility of making money, offering exclusive content to their fans. Among them, for example, Elena Morali And Luigi Fabulous, one of the most talked about couples in the entertainment world. The former face of Colorado is betting everything on artistic nude, like the companion Fabulous, but no free content only for a fee. And for special requests there is always direct.

Loading... Advertisements