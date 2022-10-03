The Ontinyent hospital reopens the Internal Medicine unit closed this summer

The Ontinyent General Hospital reopens the Internal Medicine service, closed since July 1 and that motivated the complaints of the city. The Department of Health Xàtiva-Ontinyent closed the third floor of the hospital in the capital of Vall d’Albaida, where the Internal Medicine unit was located, and during the summer it has only maintained the short stay unitfor the cases that did not require hospitalizationwhile the patients who required prolonged care and admission to the hospital center have been diverted, during these months, to the Lluís Alcanyís hospital in Xàtiva. Now, as confirmed by the health area, this October care is resumed for Internal Medicine patients who require admission.

From the health department they have explained that during the summer period and before the lack of professionals in the job markets, the Department chose to transfer to the Xàtiva Hospital the patients who needed to be admitted by Internal Medicine. This measure “has made it possible to optimize the available resources and maintain the quality of patient care. At the same time, it has avoided an increase in delays in external consultations and in the complementary tests that are requested from this medical specialty”, they affirm from the health area.

The measure was adopted by clinical and hospital management managers for the summer period in order to make professional vacations compatible with health care that the population requires. This offers greater availability of all the specialties that Internal Medicine includes, such as cardiology, digestive or pneumology, by reducing the number of on-site shifts, thus avoiding having to postpone or cancel diagnostic tests of these specialties or scheduled external consultations, add those responsible sanitary.

During this period, the transfer of patients and their assistance no incidence has been recorded and the level of care quality has been maintained that they have required when hospitalized, they assure. Nor has the Xàtiva hospital experienced any exceptional situation in its level of occupation due to these referrals, since they have been carried out with all the guarantees and with the minimum inconvenience for the patients.

In recent weeks, the Dermatology consultation has been restarted at the Ontinyent hospital and two neurologists are available throughout the department.