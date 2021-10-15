The open interest of Bitcoin futures on the CME reaches an unchanged high for 8 months

The open interest (OI) of Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is getting closer and closer to a new record as the price of BTC touches $ 60,000 on Bitstamp.

According to data from BytBt.com, the total number of derivative contracts active in the CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market reached $ 3.22 billion, just $ 40 million from the all-time high recorded in February 2021. ‘Current OI is larger than that recorded during the Bitcoin price spike in mid-April.

In detail, the OI of Bitcoin futures on the CME amounted to 3.02 billion dollars on April 14, the day on which BTC almost touched $ 65,000. On October 14, however, OI surpassed its mid-April figure by 6%, even though the price of BTC remains below its ATH.

Open interest of Bitcoin futures on the CME. Source: ByBt.com

Traders often use OI as an indicator to confirm trends in derivatives and spot markets. For example, an increasing number of active derivative contracts are interpreted as new capital flowing into the market, regardless of trends.

In the case of Bitcoin, a growing open interest in the futures market seems to indicate that accredited investors want to increase their exposure to BTC.

The trading sector increases exposure to Bitcoin futures

The new OI data suggests that additional institutional capital is entering the Bitcoin market. Therefore, it appears that investors are more confident in opening new positions in the range of $ 50,000 to $ 58,000, with volumes on the CME over the past seven days trending higher.

Volume and open interest of Bitcoin futures. Source: CME

Analysts see the uniform increase in OI, volume and price as signs of new buying activity in the futures market. This, in turn, pushes the underlying asset to continue its uptrend. Hence, it appears that Bitcoin is witnessing a similar phenomenon.

The clearest demonstration of Bitcoin’s optimism comes from a report released on October 5 by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The paper points out that the commercial sector, made up of corporate hedgers, has accelerated purchases of Bitcoin futures and now holds a net position in excess of 10,000 BTC.

Changes in CME’s exposure to BTC futures. Source: CFTC, Forbes

At the same time, however, hedge funds and retail investors are overall short in the Bitcoin futures market. However, it could be a strategy to balance long positions elsewhere, such as in the spot market.

This is mainly due to the higher annualized premium available on Bitcoin futures prices on the CME compared to the spot markets. Over the past few days, the price of Bitcoin futures on the CME has remained almost constantly above the BTC spot price by 15%, compared to an average of 7.7% in the first nine months of 2021.

Bitcoin futures premium over spot prices. Source: Skew

Macro fundamentals behind Bitcoin’s recovery

The recent buying pressure in the Bitcoin spot market appeared following some comments from US regulators.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, have advised against a ban on Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the increasingly concrete prospects of the SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF have resulted in a “buy the rumor” narrative.

Related: An analyst ‘highly doubts’ that the price of Bitcoin will return to $ 50,000

Additionally, investors are aiming for exposure to the Bitcoin market as consumer prices in the US continue to rise. According to the Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 5.4% year-on-year in September for the first time in thirteen years.

“Inflation hit 5.4% in September, a 13-year high. Bitcoin just crossed $ 58,000, the highest price since May of this year. Bitcoin continues to be the best inflation hedge in the world. “

Inflation came in at 5.4% for September, which is a 13 year high. Bitcoin just crossed over $ 58,000 which is the highest price since May of this year. Bitcoin continues to serve as the best inflation hedge in the world. – Pomp (@APompliano) October 14, 2021

JP Morgan Chase pointed out in a recent report that rising inflation has prompted institutional investors to seek exposure in the Bitcoin market, and some even consider cryptocurrency to be a better safe haven than gold. In another study published in January 2021, the US banking giant predicted that the price of BTC would reach $ 140,000 over the long term.

“A flight from gold as an ‘alternative’ currency implies a strong rally for Bitcoin over the long term,” has explained.

“A convergence of volatility between Bitcoin and gold is unlikely to occur quickly and we believe it will be a multi-year process. This implies that the bullish target of $ 146,000 for the price of Bitcoin should be considered long-term. and therefore an unsustainable price target for this year. “

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.