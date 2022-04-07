The opening game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees has been postponed due to bad weather

The Opening Day game between the rival Red Sox and Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for Thursday in New York.

The game has been rescheduled for Friday at 1:05 pm ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox will have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound while the Yankees will counter with Gerrit Cole in a rematch of the starters from last year’s AL wild-card game, which Boston won 6-2.

Meeting in a season opener for the first time since 2005, the Red Sox and Yankees had been scheduled as the first game of a delayed Major League season since March 31 due to a 99-day lockout. With the rainout, the first game of the season will see the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field at 2:20 pm ET.

Seattle’s game at Minnesota on Thursday was also postponed due to weather, with a mix of rain and snow forecast.

That leaves seven games on Thursday’s schedule, with the Brewers-Cubs taking on the New York Mets in Washington, Cleveland at Kansas City, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Cincinnati at World Series champion Atlanta, Houston at Los Angeles. Angels and San Diego in Arizona.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.