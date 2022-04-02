The opening of 2 new faculties of Medicine, in the air

01 Apr 2022. 11:40 a.m. READ IN 1 minute

The Universities of Jaén and Almería are planning to start their new medicine degrees the next academic year 2022-2023. A beginning that, as you have been able to know Medical Writing, “it will be difficult to fulfill”. The lack of medical teachers that cover the academic offer is added to the new criteria of college funding proposed by the Junta de Andalucía, which only in Jaén could endanger not only the new degree but the continuity of various academic projects. Thus, while the university institutions indicate that they do have teachers for the first years of the degree in Medicine, of a more theoretical nature, from the Andalusian Medical Colleges they emphasize that these profiles “are not doctors”, underlining the importance that they be “doctors who train doctors”. Added to all this is the absence of publication in the Official Gazette of the Andalusian Government of the agreement for the implementation of the degree in the case of Jaén, as well as the final approval of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA) for Almería, processes that require time and that should be accelerated if they want to be resolved within six months…

