The opening of La Gazzetta dello Sport on Paulo Dybala: “Inter, another Joya”

“Inter, another Joya”. This is the opening title on the front page of The Gazzetta dello Sport in today’s edition. From the Super Cup to a super shot? Dybala does not renew with Juventus and does not feel the confidence of the club. Marotta, who has always wanted it, has an offer ready to convince him.

Alexis Sanchez – In the part immediately below the main title there is space for the Chilean with the newspaper that explores his character, outlining a portrait and suggesting to the reader to discover all the secrets of the new Nerazzurri idol: from mothers to dogs. Obviously, after the 2-1 goal against Juventus, he is the character of the moment.

Milan – There is room in the high cut for the Rossoneri, who pass the first knockout rounds of the Coppa Italia, with this title: “The roar of Leao”. Pioli’s team struggles with Genoa, then the Portuguese enters and condemns the great ex of the challenge Andriy Shevchenko. Olivier Giroud and Alexis Saelemaekers are also online.

Juventus – In the lateral cut of the first page, the newspaper’s analysis of the problems of the Old Lady continues with the following title: “These bianconeri no longer know how to score”. The poker in Rome was illusory because the data tells of a goal that is found with the dropper. Could the cure be Manchester United’s Martial?

Italian Cup – Ample space in the top cut of the front page for this competition with the following title: “Fiorentina party. Collapse Naples (in 9) in extra time”. Emotions at Maradona with Dragowski, Lozano and Fabian Ruiz expelled and the final result of 5-2 for the viola. The new signing Krzysztof Piatek also scored 100 goals with the clubs.

A league – Covid is also bringing our championship to its knees and the theme is deepened in the lateral cut of the front page of the newspaper: “Dal Pino’s appeal: ‘Help or for us is over’. Malagò’s commitment”. Football loses over one billion euros and the president of the League writes to the government. There is the support of Coni and Figc. In the meantime, he gives the ok to the protocol.