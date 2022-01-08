The opening of the James Webb Space Telescope completed: a success for NASA, ESA and CSA

Yesterday we wrote about the opening of the first part of the main mirror of the James Webb space telescope. Today the second part of the operation was held where the right side of the large mirror was also opened and fixed in place. This step means the big telescope JWST it is finally in its complete configuration.

Despite the successful conclusion of this step, it will still take a few months (about six) before the observatory can actually capture images. This is because the segments of the primary mirror will need to be calibrated to point towards the secondary mirror while the instruments will need to reach very low temperatures. Operations that take time but, as specified several times, the engineers working at the JWST “they are not in a hurry”. Moreover, if there should be any problem, its resolution will be more complex than what we saw with Hubble.

The main mirror aperture of the James Webb Space Telescope

As for the left side, four non-explosive actuators were also involved in the right side, allowing the structure to be moved with three of the eighteen hexagons in beryllium, gold and glass in the final position. These were then fixed in position so as to complete the opening of the primary mirror which had been folded to allow the insertion of the JWST within the fairings of the Ariane 5 rocket.

At 16:02 (Italian time) the mission control center sent the command for the activation of the four actuators (the last of the 178 present) which thus allowed to move the right side of the main mirror of the James Webb space telescope. All this when the telescope was 1.06 million kilometers from Earth (with still 377,000 kilometers of travel to be made). Fundamental was the support of the Deep Space Network for sending commands and receiving telemetry. The DSN has engaged antennas 34 and 36 in the center of Canberra in Australia, as shown in programming below.

Around 4:24 pm the motors started to move the structure with the mirrors in place, shortly before there had been a last check on the correct functioning of the motors. Everything worked perfectly allowing the operations to be concluded (with lots of applause inside the control center). At 16:28 the opening of the main mirror of the James Webb space telescope and the locking in position operation has begun which will last a few hours.

[AGGIORNAMENTO] Has been announced that also the block of the right side section of the primary mirror of the JWST was successfully executed. This officially ends the opening of the space telescope. After more than 20 years of work and after the launch on December 25, 2021, the new challenge for engineers and scientists begins.

The phases of calibration of the instruments of the JWST

As written above, now the various segments (18) that make up the main mirror of the JWST they will have to be collimated and calibrated to provide a coherent light beam to the instruments. The latter are gathered behind the primary mirror and receive the light from a mirror system (primary, secondary, tertiary) allowing for an aperture of f / 20 and a focal length of 131.4 meters.

The individual segments of the primary mirror have 6 ° of freedom and a control for the radius of curvature. These then reflect the light towards the pupil (central area of ​​the main mirror) where there is a slit. Behind this is the Integrated Science Instrument Module or ISIM which includes the named instruments NIRCam, NIRSpec, TFI, And MIRI. The latter in particular will work at temperatures even lower than those of Space (it will be actively cooled with a closed helium circuit) allowing to capture even more details.

As we had already mentioned, the tools are designed to work in parallel and simultaneously. NIRCam data will be used for the calibration while the alignment will be carried out from the Earth using the images in focus, out of focus and with different wavelengths that will be gradually downloaded (there is a 4-hour window every day). For the calibration of the focus will be used filters present on the filter wheel of NIRCam and exploiting an algorithm used to determine the spherical aberration that hit the Hubble Space Telescope.

