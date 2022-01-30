The opening of Tuttosport on the Juventus market: “Zakaria too!”

Juventus’ entry market does not stop with Dusan Vlahovic. The bianconeri, after scoring an important strike for the attack, are close by Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach, pawn for Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield. This is the title on the front page of today’s edition of Tuttosport: “Zakaria too!”.

Turin, there is Ricci

“Ricci immediately from Toro”. This is the front-page high-cut title dedicated to grenade training. In fact, Turin closed for the purchase of Samuele Ricci from Empoli and, after an internship with Roberto Mancini’s national team, he immediately reached the Piedmontese capital to carry out medical examinations and sign his contract.

Caicedo to Inter

“Here thanks to Inzaghi”. This is the title dedicated to Inter. The Nerazzurri have in fact made official the signing of Felipe Caicedo from Genoa. The attacker thus finds Simone Inzaghi, his coach at the time of Lazio, who strongly wanted him during the winter transfer market as an alternative in attack against Edin Dzeko after injuring Joaquin Correa.

Supryaga-Samp

“On the front page there is also space for the Sampdoria market. The Sampdoria club yesterday closed an important blow for the attack by signing Vladyslav Supryaga. He will in fact be the graft in the offensive department of Marco Giampaolo to attempt the climb towards the salvation This is the title: “Supryaga is there for Sampdoria’s attack”.