“the opening scene anticipates the ending”

Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as James Bond in No Time To Die may have left fans very surprised after watching the finale. Director Cary Fukunaga explained that that epilogue was anticipated in the opening scene shot in Matera.

Fukunaga recently pointed out that he has given to the public a hint that Bond would be joining his beloved Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) before the conclusion of the film. The opening scene of No Time to Die saw James visiting Vesper’s tomb, on that tomb there was an engraving showing two skeletons holding a banner with a phrase written in Latin.

“There is also a really important Easter egg on that tomb that Bond visits in Matera”, Fukunaga explained to Variety’s microphones. “On Vesper’s tomb there are two skeletons holding a banner carved in stone. And there is a sentence written in Latin that I saw on the main basilica where the bridge is. The sentence says: ‘What you are, I once was and what I am, you will become’. So, the ending was written at the beginning. “

This chapter marked the character’s first deathDaniel Craig explained the sensational ending of No Time To Die and Fukunaga previously also pointed out how that fate had to be clear, an authentic greeting to Bond avoiding speculation about his possible survival.

“I wanted to be clear. But I wanted it to be in good taste, we wanted to show that he wouldn’t jump down a sewer at the last second. So the larger shot of the exploding island is to give the audience the full effect is: ‘Yes, he’s gone, but he managed to make sure none of those weapons destroyed the world.’ ” he told Empire Magazine. Fukunaga also revealed the No Time To Die alternate ending.