the operation with which he has removed 20 years from his face

The vast majority of celebrities have characteristic features that differentiate them from the rest: Tom Cruise’s smile, Liz Taylor’s eyes, Michael Jackson’s strange nose, Angelina Jolie’s lips and Al Pacino’s bags under the eyes.. However, the latter was not very happy with the tired-eyed appearance caused by his iconic bags, a trait that characterized him in his portrayal of Tony Montana in the 1983 film ‘Scarface’.

This nonconformity increased over the years, as her skin was losing elasticity and the bags enlarged due to the sagging caused by the imminent passing of the years. Despite having lived much of her career with bags under her eyes, The actor decided that the time had come to fix that “defect” on his face and, at 81, he got rid of them thanks to cosmetic surgery.

The Oscar-winning actor decided to attend aesthetic medicine specialists to perform a blepharoplasty. This procedure is responsible for improving the appearance of the eyelids and the eye contour. It can be performed through laser surgery or through plasma therapy: a non-invasive intervention that uses radiofrequency technology or “fractionated ablative microplasma” that removes excess skin superficially through a thermal effect that helps contract the eyelids.

Likewise, laser surgery is just as effective at removing excess skin, drooping eyelids, and those terrifying bags under the eyes. According to specialists, this was the procedure that Pacino chose to contract the excessive skin and completely smooth the area, managing to rejuvenate about 20 years.

This procedure has become one of the most popular facial rejuvenation treatments in recent years because its results are immediate and do not usually cause complications. Al Pacino is not the only celebrity who has decided to improve the appearance of his face with this surgery, since other celebrities have already dared to take this step: George Clooney, Jane Fonda and Tom Cruise are some of the celebrities who have undergone this procedure. However, this operation is not only intended for middle-aged and elderly people, since actresses such as Penelope Cruz, Zooey Deschanel and Blake Lively have also wanted to refresh their eyes with the help of this surgery.

In addition to blepharoplasty, the actor also underwent a facelift to remove excess skin on his face and neck, while helping to tighten his muscles to eliminate the appearance of a sagging, dull complexion. However, fans of the actor from “The Godfather” are not very satisfied with these aesthetic operations, since they affirm that the actor’s face has a very rigid appearance and without an iota of expression, something that is really inexcusable for such an actor. listed as Al Pacino.