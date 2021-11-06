the operator invites you to replace your SIM

Pay attention to the message that invites you to change the Sim of your mobile. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Thanks to new technologies we have the possibility of being able to communicate, at any time, with friends and companies, even if geographically very distant. In fact, there are several tools at our disposal, such as smartphone, which to function, as is well known, must have one SIM.

Just the latter are recently the subject of a text message that is sent to many users, who are invited, in fact, to replace the SIM of your mobile phone. A message that certainly does not go unnoticed, with many wondering if it is true or a scam attempt. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Mobile phone, watch out for the SMS that invites you to change the SIM: what you need to know

Unfortunately, there are many people every day scam attempts to which you must pay the utmost attention. It is not surprising, therefore, that many have negatively received a text message that is circulating these days and that invites you to change the SIM of your phone. Well, in this case it is not an attempt to deceive, but a real communication.

The message in question, in fact, is really sent by TIM. A text message through which the operator invites its customers to replace their SIM with a new one. The reason? In 2022 it will come completed the Switch Off of 3G. This means that our country will say goodbye to the 3G network and therefore many will have to deal with its consequences. Precisely to avoid unpleasant inconveniences, therefore, TIM invites all those in possession of SIM with a capacity of less than 128 Kb to provide for its replacement.

The price is equal to about 15 euros, with this sum that will in any case be re-credited to the new SIM. Obviously, the shutdown of 3G will not only affect TIM, but also the other operators. For this reason it is good to take action as soon as possible, in order to avoid possible inconveniences with the arrival of the new year.