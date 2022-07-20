The OPEs for Medicine and Nursing vacancies have been published

The Association of Doctors and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) has communicated that the Official State Gazette (BOE) published two resolutions referring to the calls for selective tests for admission to the Facultative Corps of Penitentiary Health and Nurses of Penitentiary Institutions, with 80 and 59 seats, respectively.

Thus, the Ministry of the Interior convened this selective process to fill 80 vacancies in the Optional Corps of Penitentiary Health, subgroup A1 (Code 0900), through the general free access system. Of the vacancies indicated, 40 are linked to the Public Employment Offer (OPE) for 2021, approved by Royal Decree 636/2021, of July 27, and many others linked to the OPE for 2022, approved by Royal Decree 407/2022, of May 24, 2022, of which 70 will be allocated to the specialties of Family and Community Medicine and Internal Medicine, and 10 to Psychiatry.

With regard to Nursing vacancies, a selective process is called to cover 59 positions in the Nursing Corps of Penitentiary Institutions, subgroup A2 (code 0911) through the general free access system. Of the vacancies indicated, 35 are linked to the OPE for 2021, approved by Royal Decree 636/2021, and 24 linked to the OPE for 2022, approved by Royal Decree 407/2022, of May 24.