The opinion of Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ on the departure of Santiago Solari

The work of Santiago Solari with the America club ended because of his poor work in this campaign, where the Eagles They remain in penultimate place in the general table after adding a single win so far this season. The credit of adding more than seventy points throughout the previous year was not valid for him to remain in charge of the bench Cream blue. However, even during the best stage of the former DT of the Real Madridhis management was highly criticized for the style he embodied in those of Coapa. one of the legends Americanists who were forceful when talking about Solari, it is Luis Roberto Alves Zague.

Through your official account Twitterthe historical forward of the Eagles shared a screenshot of his opinion on the news of those of Coapawhere he indicated that the team played with a poor, petty, and timorous football, where not only Solari is responsible, but also the players, where some are not described without pride and indifferent to the institution.

Solari’s departure was to be expected for such poor and petty football. Yes, the rope always breaks on the fragile side. But let’s not forget that the responsibilities are shared, the managers, the coaching staff and being that the main actors are the soccer players, in this America there are many who apparently do not have self-respect and much less commitment to the institution. You can win, lose or draw, but there are ways and never can a player wearing the America shirt be as fragile and timorous, let alone indifferent as we have seen in this tournament. Hopefully soon they can get out of this pothole for us American fans.

What’s next for Club America?

Now those of Coapa they will have to make a new one Technical directorbut beyond the profile that comes to command the America clubthe attitude of the squad will have to change if they want to try to transcend in the tournament, because today there are players whose quality is undeniable, but who remain only in flashes without the regularity that an institution like that of the Eagles.