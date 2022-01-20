the opinion of the Financial Times

With Activision-Blizzard joining Microsoft Gaming, we have had proof that even the most important publishers in the gaming industry can lose their independence to join the families of gaming platform holders.

Of course, not everyone has the financial resources of a technology giant like Microsoft, but the impression is that too other major publishers may sooner or later be acquired by the giants of the gaming industry.

This is at least the opinion of the managers of the Financial Times, according to which it is not about if, but when the other companies involved in the world of gaming will be bought by Sony, Amazon, Microsoft itself and so on.

After the sensational Activision-Blizzard case, it will be Electronic Arts the next big publisher which will be incorporated into an even larger company, according to forecasts by the Financial Times. EA has a market value of $ 38 billion and can rely on some of the industry’s biggest franchises, including FIFA, The Sims, Apex Legends, and also Star Wars (although the latter is now also managed by other companies).

Imagine a‘Sony’s acquisition seems rather risky, given EA’s market cap, yet the Financial Times believes the Japanese company could be “under research to enrich its portfolio of exclusives”. The financial newspaper does not at all exclude that the operation could be completed by other big names in the tech sector such as Amazon, Google or also Netflix, which in recent years has begun to appear on the world of gaming.