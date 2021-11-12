the opinion of the mayor

On the sidelines of the presentation of the book by Roberto Della Seta, “Ecologist to Who?”, spoke the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala. On the referendum issue on the New Stadium he expressed himself as follows: “I am radically against it to a referendum“.

The website of Football and Finance: “In my opinion, referendums should be held on ethical and moral issues. We are delegated by citizens to make decisions e we cannot dump on citizens our decisions“.

San Siro

And then about the public debate, here is the thought of the mayor: “It is always good to discuss things and deepen and it is clear that if the debate has to be the yes stage or the no stage this is not good. This is a responsibility that I have largely taken on namely of having taken the companies to accept our conditions with time and patience and this seems to me a very good thing so I don’t think there is more room from our point of view for second thoughts“.

Finally he specified: “We can discuss how to allocate the costs of urbanization and timing, I have the feeling that for the clubs the stadium is a priority but it is by no means certain that they will start quickly with the rest of the constructions“.