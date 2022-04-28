The opinion within Club América about Fernando Ortiz and his work

According to the Fox Sports journalist, Ruben Rodriguezinside the America club there are a number of compliments to the work of Ferdinand Ortiz and it is that we have not only seen the results of the team and the feeling that although the forwards do not get the goals, they do show a more offensive team; but also, there is a different attitude.

Many players were unhappy at the time Santiago Solari He took the reins and it is now in the squad that he has evaluated the way in which Tano trains with the players and above all that growth that the footballers have had on the pitch. One of the highest points was precisely his duel against tigers and its momentum.

The same source reveals that both management and players have noticed this change and above all the attitude of humility and that simplicity that characterizes the coach. Given this, the continuity of him in command of the squad begins to be evaluated, since he has added valuable points so that the Eagles remain in these instances.

Define your future

It is worth mentioning that the important thing will be the results that it can give in the following confrontations, more so because the Young Classic and it depends on them, that they can reach the Liguilla directly, in case teams like Atlas either Puebla don’t win, but qualifying would give them a safe space in the next tournament.