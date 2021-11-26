“The opponents are preparing a coup d’etat” – Corriere.it

from Fabrizio Dragosei

MOSCOW – Internal opponents are allegedly preparing a coup d’état in Ukraine with the support of Russia. This is the heavy and detailed denunciation (expected date: between 1st and 2nd December) made by President Volodymyr Zelenskij in a press conference convened for the occasion. Among the possible participants in the plot, the Ukrainian leader also cited one of the country’s best-known oligarchs, Rinat Akhmetov, his former ally and now fierce opponent.

But the first words of Zelenskij who has a brilliant career as a showman behind him were not followed by the announcements that everyone expected in such serious circumstances, such as arrests, alerting troops or other. Akhmetov, who owns one of the most intensely angry televisions with the president, will only be “invited for a clarifying interview.” As for the audio evidence Zelensky claimed to have, it has not been released.

So one of the interpretations that run between Kiev and Moscow is that the head of state wanted to get ahead of his opponents to try to overcome the enormous political difficulties in which he has been in for some time.. There are even those who, like the Russian political scientist Vladimir Zharikhin, suspect that Zelenskij has in mind to declare a state of emergency to silence his critics and to resolve the open issues with the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament. Furthermore, its popularity would drop significantly. All this in a phase of renewed tension between Russia, NATO and Ukraine itself.

For days, the leaders in Kiev have been denouncing an increase in Moscow’s military presence along the border. This is also shared by members of the US administration who spoke of the unjustified massing of troops. Zelenskij claims he even fears an invasion and has officially invited the Kremlin to deny this hypothesis. The head of the Ukrainian military security services then said that the Russian army has 92,000 men near the border and is preparing for a large-scale invasion between January and February..

This is information that does not find any confirmation from other sources and that is actually denied by the Kremlin: “Russia has no plan to get involved” in the events in the confined country, Putin’s spokesman Dmitrij Peskov replied. On the other hand, an invasion of Ukraine would make no sense to Moscow, given that the Russian-speaking parts of the country have already broken off and are de facto autonomous under the protection of Russia. The movements of troops are not denied by the Russian Defense Ministry but are considered completely normal, given that they take place within its own territory. Furthermore, some of the bases that would have been strengthened are even hundreds of kilometers from the border. Furthermore, Moscow makes it clear that its actions are nothing more than a “worried” response to the initiatives of NATO and Ukraine itself which continue to carry out exercises close to the border with Russia itself and with Belarus, a country known to be a “satellite” of Moscow. .

The participation in a possible coup in league with Russia by Akhmetov, who had to flee from his native Donetsk now occupied by pro-Russian separatists, seems very strange. His companies have been hijacked by the rebels and his own football club, Shakhtar Donetsk, has been playing in Kiev for some time.