The opportunities of brands and the world

A few days ago, soccer fans celebrated that the Mexican National Team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. The “panboleros” celebrate it, but also the sponsors of the team, who I suppose were more than restless because, as you know, if this classification had not happened, a great opportunity to advertise in front of their consumers or users would have slipped through their fingers. and a great deal would have been lost. And we are not talking about a minor issue, especially due to the size of the companies that support the National Team, such as Adidas, Coca Cola, AT&T, Banorte, Kavak, Betcris, Corona, ADO, G500, EA Sports, LALA, Visa, IZZI , LG and more recently Bitso, the cryptocurrency trading company. Large companies by tradition and others with less years of foundation, but large. Only Kavak and Bitso exceed a valuation of US$1 billion.

And if we talk about the media, we must consider that they are also significantly involved with the investments they make to have a presence in the football business, both in terms of image and broadcasting rights.

According to a report by Bloomberg, El Economista and Forbes, Televisa allocates more than 500 million dollars from 2019 to what happens in 2026 to Mexican Soccer, both in the local league and with the Mexican National Team, including broadcasting rights for the clubs, tournaments and exclusive content of the National Team.

Why consider until 2026? Because in that year the World Cup will be played in a combined way at venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A business that cannot be lost, especially since the transmission rights for the entire American continent are contemplated.

Brands and the media know that the football consumer is part of a broad segment, both socioeconomically and demographically, and they cannot ignore it. Nor because of the economic crisis conditions that we have suffered in the country for many years to date.

How to think that the Mexican soccer fan is not an attractive public? Only the Mexican fans that go to the World Cups on average are leaving an economic spill of over a million dollars. The last World Cup, which was held in Russia, Mexico was the second country that spent the most, only followed by the hosts. In Brazil 2014, for example, each Mexican fan spent on average up to 3,870 dollars and it is estimated that those who go to Qatar will spend almost twice as much. By the way, it is estimated that at least 80,000 Mexicans will attend this World Cup as fans. Do the accounts.

Hence the crisis in the brands if Mexico had not gone to the World Cup.

Let’s just review the case of Adidas. Her first contract with the National Team (which you have seen since 2007) was for almost 80 million dollars and they have renewed it until now. Is it worth it for the brand? Let’s see; by 2018 they sold more than a million and a half jerseys, ranking among the first places of the best-selling World Cup teams. If we put an average price of a shirt between one thousand and one thousand five hundred pesos for each one, it seems to me that it is worth it.

And FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) also takes its profit in all this game: In 2020, revenue from marketing rights was more than 74 million dollars, which although it fell compared to the previous year almost 90 million, It continues to represent a very important entry, especially if this figure is expected to rise as it did in the 2018 World Cup when the profit was above 1,140 million dollars.

Economic impact that is immediately noticeable for those who do not participate in the game, as is the case of Russia, which has been affected both at the club level and its National Team, since they have been blocked from soccer competitions in Europe and in the World Cup in Qatar. Major brands that sponsored Russian teams like Puma, Adidas and Nike have stepped aside for the same reason, failing to contribute nearly $30 million altogether. In addition, we must consider that deals have been broken with brands from that country, such as the case of Gazprom, which has lost its sponsorship with UEFA valued at 45 million dollars a year.

And the machinery does not stop, because other opportunities are opening up within the soccer market that are occupying other spaces and segments that until a few years ago were wasted. For example, the “Boom” of women’s soccer.

And some brands are realizing it. For example, the case of Johnny Walker, by sponsoring the creation of the anthem “Running with the Angels”, performed by Brittany Howard and Tia P.

A very effective way to connect with the segment of fans and fans of the Angel City Football Club team, a team with the special characteristic of being owned mostly by women, some of them recognized in the sports or entertainment environment such as Natalie Portman , Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Becky G, Billie Jean King and Christina Aguilera, among others. Great success of the brand to realize that the fans of women’s soccer has grown. As proof of this, The Angel City Football Club quickly sold 16,000 season tickets (vouchers) in its first appearance.

Phenomenon that is becoming worldwide. Recently, the Barcelona-Real Madrid match in the Women’s Champions League became the match with the most spectators in the history of football. 91,553 fans were registered at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, ​​coming out on top of the men’s match with the highest number of people at the Camp Nou, also the classic between Barcelona and Madrid, which brought together 86,422 fans.

Brands, do you have any doubts about the future where you should direct your gaze?

Let’s see what the World Cup in Qatar has in store for us in terms of marketing and perhaps we will realize that the marriage between football and marketing still has a long way to go.