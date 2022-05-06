The opportunities that Amazon represents for DR products

The online sales platform amazon It represents a great opportunity for companies in the Dominican Republic, becoming a way to sell throughout the United States and other parts of the world.

“The exports Dominican companies have increased their volume and value, but the truth is that the electronic channel has a lot of potential and is being underutilized by our companies,” Celso Juan Marranzini, president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic, said today (AIRD).

ensured that both amazon Like other platforms electronic commerce they offer “enormous” potential for the products of companies in the Dominican Republic.

“The experiences already exist, it is time to take advantage of them. It is time to make an effort and learn, to invest in the development of this type of channel, to take advantage of a market of billions of dollars, for companies that seek the best and the diversity, which we can offer in multiple lines” said the head of the AIRD when pronouncing the introductory words at the theme breakfast “amazon: effective export tool for Dominican products”.

The president of the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo), Elizabeth Mena, said that through the platforms of electronic commerce They see great potential to place Dominican products in international markets.

“The world is faster every day, and (…) technology is the mechanism where we can serve and bring, not only our goods, but also our services. Using these platforms allows us to reach a much larger market”, he indicated.

He pointed out that it is necessary to adapt to the new forms of product distribution. “The pandemic accelerated the processes and, in fact, before the pandemic we had some plans and closed due to COVID-19, but we realized that it was extremely necessary to find a mechanism to distribute the products, and many local businesses arrived. to sell much more than they normally sold,” he said.

According to official data, in the activity, which is part of “Export more”, the General Directorate of Customs offered all the necessary support that companies may need to guide them in their learning process, training and facilities to export their products via amazon.

The data offered by the AIRD indicate that amazon It has 256 distribution centers around the world, offers the possibility of connecting with commercial companies, opens up opportunities for large and small quantities, and has a presence in Europe, Asia and the United States, being the leader in the American market with access to its 332 million population.

In addition, it had 239 billion dollars in sales in the United States in 2021, and amazon Busines had 10 billion dollars in global sales.

Another platform is Alibaba, which has a presence in 180 countries and 636 million active users per year.

The event was attended by Johannes Kelner, Deputy Director General of Customs; Francisco Figueroa, founding partner of Punto Shop Market Place; Nelson de los Santos, manager of sales to the international market of Induban; Vespacini Rodríguez, of Universal Caribean Supply; as well as Jonathan de Peña, from Little Island Honey.