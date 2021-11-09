News

“The Oprah Conversation” with Will Smith on Apple TV +

On Apple TV + is available the new appointment of “The Oprah Conversation”, with the guest actor and producer Will Smith.

Will Smith has been nominated for numerous Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. He has also won countless musical awards, including the Grammy Awards for Parents Just Don’t Understand and Summertime. The episode of “The Oprah ConversationFocuses on Smith’s memoirs, his deepest insecurities, his biggest life lessons, and the complex situation of his marriage, which has become increasingly public in recent months.

Will Smith also shared an anecdote that demonstrates how you should never get down:

“When it rains, it pours, right? Shortly before starting “The Prince of Bel-Air” I was arrested for a fight during a radio broadcast. My money, cars and house were seized by the government for non-payment of taxes. So the fight at the radio station, Charlie punching the guy who put me in jail, the money’s gone, the car’s gone. I’m lying on the floor in a prison and I think… ‘You’re kidding me! I won a Grammy eight months ago. What’s going on? ‘”.

The latest episode of The Oprah Conversation is already available on Apple TV +.

Apple TV +

