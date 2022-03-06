The option of a possible candidate for the technical direction of Club América falls

After the departure of Santiago Solari of the technical direction of America club, there are several names of possible candidates to reach the bench of the biggest team in Mexico. The situation is still not very clear, since there are several things to be defined within the institution of Coapa, one of them would be the formation of what may be the new directive of our Eagles.

There are strong rumors that the departure of Santiago Baths of the Americanist directive is imminent, which would mean an important revolution in all senses for the institution. The hobby of America club He has been asking for the departure of Baños from the team for months, something that has not been confirmed so far but that seems very feasible.

This movement could be key, since Baños would not be in charge of bringing in the new Americanist coach. So far some names of possible candidates are known, some of them have already had the opportunity to direct the greatest in the past, but for various reasons they could not finalize their signing with the Eagles.

Robert Dante Siboldi is no longer an option for Club América

One of the names that sounded strong to reach the Eagles was the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldiwhich was in the past about to sign with the America club. However, this option seems no longer feasible, because it has been revealed that the South American will sign with the successful team from al-alhi from Saudi Arabia.

An option that was undoubtedly quite interesting, since Siboldi has a lot of experience in Mexican Soccer, in addition to already knowing what it is like to be a Liga MX champion in the past. Unfortunately, this alternative is no longer available and the Eagles will have to choose another coach for their new project.