The option that Diego Lainez has to stay in Europe and not return to America
Monday, May 09, 2022
With only 18 years, Diego Lainez, departed from the MX League once he America club decided to sell it less than a month after consecrating himself with the title, being exactly the
January 10, 2019 when the Real Betis won the contest with Ajax when paying for your transfer,$15.4 millionthis aspect allowed him to make signings to the Eagles Like the ones of Benedetti Y Castle.
The fate of the cream-blue jewel
The confidence you had shown Diego Lainez with the Larger placed him with a promising future in the Old continenthowever, as time goes by, it continues to be marginalized from the table that commands Manuel Pellegrinithe months go by and the youth squad of the Eagles of America continues without increasing its participation with the RealBetis, being an important year for his career after the approaching Qatar World Cup 2022.
It was recently commented that there was speculation about his return to the America clubbut the reality is that the representative of Diego Lainez would be entering into negotiations in order to seek and analyze new alternatives for the future of the 21-year-old footballer, the most viable being an option in the football of Portugal, where its regularity could increase to be valued by Gerard Martin.
“Diego Lainez has an option in Portugal. His agent is already working on the negotiations. For now it is the only offer they have but they are still working to find more alternatives. Lainez does not want to return to Mexico, but if there is no other way, he could go to America to get to Qatar.”