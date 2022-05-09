The option that Diego Lainez has to stay in Europe and not return to America

With only 18 years, Diego Lainez, departed from the MX League once he America club decided to sell it less than a month after consecrating himself with the title, being exactly the

January 10, 2019 when the Real Betis won the contest with Ajax when paying for your transfer,$15.4 millionthis aspect allowed him to make signings to the Eagles Like the ones of Benedetti Y Castle.

The fate of the cream-blue jewel

The confidence you had shown Diego Lainez with the Larger placed him with a promising future in the Old continenthowever, as time goes by, it continues to be marginalized from the table that commands Manuel Pellegrinithe months go by and the youth squad of the Eagles of America continues without increasing its participation with the RealBetis, being an important year for his career after the approaching Qatar World Cup 2022.

It was recently commented that there was speculation about his return to the America clubbut the reality is that the representative of Diego Lainez would be entering into negotiations in order to seek and analyze new alternatives for the future of the 21-year-old footballer, the most viable being an option in the football of Portugal, where its regularity could increase to be valued by Gerard Martin.