The options to try to control historical prices of the dollar | Finance | Economy

Although international factors linked to high inflation in most countries, the decisions on interest rates that the United States Federal Reserve began to adopt and the war in Ukraine have generated the increase in the dollarCompared to all the currencies of the world, Colombian analysts do not rule out that in the midst of this volatility, a speculative attack against the peso is also being generated.

Yesterday the dollar opened operations in the Colombian banking market at $4,590 and reached rise to a high of $4,663. It closed at $4,625 and the average was $4,627.73 in a market in which US$1,429 million were traded.

In this way, the Financial Superintendence certified for this Wednesday a Rate Market Representative (official) of $4,627.46, this is $114.18 above the one that was in force yesterday.

This year the Colombian peso has devalued 16.23% against the dollar and in recent 12 months 20.84%.

For this reason, given the depreciation of the peso, which has increased in the last 12 days, analysts consider that the Banco de la República could take some measures, not necessarily sell (burn) international reserves as happened in the past.

For the foreign exchange analyst Diego Rodríguez, the Banco de la República “can act and should do so” because of all this that has been happening.

Considers that the Colombian market showed a lack of depth and liquidity in price formation, “so it has been affected by large movements of international and local speculators and the market found no barriers. Thus, as there is no counterweight, the price of the dollar goes up and up.”

The analyst warns that the Banco de la República and other central banks should go out and act in the face of the attack so that the real sector can make decisions calmly.

“If the Colombian issuer goes out to act, it would promote a profit taking by those who took a position and that would make the market calm down because there is an overreaction,” analyzes the expert.

And he points out a delicate factor since with such a large increase “inflation expectations were super anchored, since an importer or anyone who has to do work with an imported component is going to quote with a minimum dollar of $5,000 because they need to cover their purchase . This is how we earn tremendous inflation,” he indicates.

For this reason, he says, “we must stop this attack, which is an international movement, but has a speculative component and points out that the action could be the sale of NDF forward instruments without delivery, which only recognizes the spread at maturity and which already the Bank has used it efficiently”.

Arnoldo Casas, director of Investments at Credicorp Capital Asset Management, maintains that another mechanism of “action of the Banco de la República and that it has not used for a long time has to do with the Volatility Control Options. The activation criterion is already there. It consists in that the moving average of 20 days of the dollar must have a deviation of 3%”.

Casas considers that the Colombian issuer will not go out to sell dollars “Well, it’s a bad message to the market and a speculative effect has already happened in the past, because nobody is bigger than the market.”

In addition, it reveals that the Ministry of Finance has monetized just US$37 million this year.

Another option is to raise interest rates more strongly, and even review the banks’ gross leverage position, that is, limit the dollar holdings of these entities.

