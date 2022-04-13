The orange minidress with which Britney Spears captivated in Los Angeles

The singer Britney Spears was photographed arriving at the International Airport of The Angelsin Californiato take a private flight together with your partner Sam Asghari after announcing his pregnancy.

The celebrity wore a orange minidress short sleeves, buttons down the front and a deep V-cut neckline to show off your silhouette.

spears40, supplemented his attire with pink tennis shoes and a brown bag where she carried her personal items.



Photo: Grosby Group

Besides, the Princess of pop left her blonde hair completely down and wore sunglasses on her makeup-free face,

On her way through the airport, she noticed the expensive diamond ring her fiancé gave her when they got engaged.

On the other hand, her boyfriend Sam Asghari He wore a comfortable outfit, with light shorts, a blue shirt and blue shoes.

Britney Spears surprised on Monday by announcing that she is pregnant. He is the first son of Asghari and the third of the interpreter of Toxicwho has two children with Kevin Federline.

spears counted that he was surprised when he regained in a short time all the weight he had lost for his trip to Hawaii. Her partner told her that she was surely “pregnant from food.” However, a test was performed which was positive.

The American artist warned in Instagram that now she will try to go out in public less so as not to be photographed.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Britney Spears.

p