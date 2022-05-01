the orchard project of a Granada company

From Grenade to the Moon to plant the first orchard on the planet’s satellite land. The labor crisis and the lack of scholarships that Eva Sánchez encountered in 2013 became the germ of Innoplanta company specialized in scientific and technical solutions for the agricultural world that from Alfacar works on the agricultural seeds that will give a future harvest on the moon.

The story of the scientist, mother and rural woman who studies and manipulates the seeds that some Chinese will plant on the Moon may sound crazy but it is almost the exact script of the life of Eva Sanchez, founder of Innoplant and biological coordinator of the European initiative Green Moon Project.









Sanchez studied Biology at the University of Granada and finished her doctorate in the middle of an economic crisis in which the lack of scholarships to continue her career as a researcher made her want to start a business. This scientist from Huetor Tajar he wanted to make the transfer of knowledge a reality and so he created his own company, a firm dedicated to facilitating R&D&i in the field sector.

“The initial idea was to set up a company that would be like the external laboratory that offers all the necessary innovation to cooperatives in the primary sector that cannot have their own team of scientists,” the managing director of Innoplant.

The company that Sánchez directs was born as a project derived from the UGR, it has become SL, it now has a team made up of biologists, agronomists and specialized technicians and works to set up a garden on the moon.

Innoplanta firm specialized in finding scientific and technological solutions to problems in the agri-food sector and its auxiliary industry, has joined the lunatic idea of ​​preparing seeds with the capacity to germinate outside the planet.

And like the one who sows, he reaps, Sánchez is part of projects to achieve a chocolate healthier, control olive grove with drones or stop the decay of the asparagusbut also in a European initiative with a strong Andalusian accent and an eye on La Luna.

greenmoon in a project he leads Jose Maria Ortega Hernandez, also Andalusian, and in charge of hooking Sánchez in this adventure of exporting vegetables to La Luna. “The project began five years ago with a team of engineers and we offered to direct the biology part to ensure that the seeds overcome the stress of the Moon and germinate”, explained Sánchez.

From his laboratories in Alfacar, the innoplant-team has assumed the biological coordination of the project and studies the reaction of plants to the lunar context and how to help them adapt to a new world. The first steps have been carried out “at home” with a lunar regolith from Lanzarote, a substrate similar to the soil of the Moon that has made it possible to verify which seeds would grow on the satellite.

So far, Innoplant has tried to plant lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and radishesplus some wheat Y corn, but now it’s time to modify those seeds so that they survive in a soil without nutrients. “It’s time to leave our laboratory to do simulations with microgravity and thus obtain more information,” this biologist has advanced, already prepared for an eventual real mission that could arrive in 2024.

The team for this project collaborates with a Chinese university, which is responsible for planting its seeds on the Moon, and has also applied to projects of the Pot and the THAT, in addition to having opened an investment round to find companies that add money to current talent. According to Sánchez, this lunatic mission could reap its fruits within fifteen years, the time NASA estimates it will take to plant a garden on the satellite to harvest a harvest from another planet.