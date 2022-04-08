The ordeal of the WNBA star “hostage” in the middle of the war

Everything is getting darker. There doesn’t seem to be not a beam of light for her. More than a month of uncertainty, a situation so confusing and distressing that it takes your breath away. The scene of Brittney Griner31 years old, not encouraging at all. The pivot, star of the WNBA and the United States team, is arrested in Russia for carrying prohibited substances in her luggagea liquid derived from cannabis for use in a vaporizer.

It is estimated that Grine was arrested on February 5 at the Moscow airport and it is still unknown where exactly in the country it is delayed. Information about Gringer’s arrest became known almost a month after the arrest. And just a few weeks ago, the Russian authorities decided extend their preliminary detention from two to three monthsuntil May 19, as reported by the Russian news agencies TASS.

Brittney Griner, 31, was arrested at the Moscow airport for having liquid from a cannabis derivative

Griner was in Russia playing in the local professional basketball league, a common practice for WNBA players between seasons, as in foreign leagues can earn much higher salaries of what their teams in the United States pay them.

Uncertainty over the Gringer case grew when the WNBA announced that to on Saturday March 5, all its players, except Griner, had already left Russia. When the country led by Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, WNBA players who were in both countries began the paperwork to leave the country.

In principle Griner faces up to ten years in prison if she is found guilty of the charges by the drug transportbased on allegations that vaping cartridges containing hash oil. Russian authorities, who said on Saturday, March 5, that they had arrested an American athlete on these drug charges, did not name Griner, but the Russian news agency Tass reported her name.

On Monday, March 7, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she had seen reports about Griner, but that the federal privacy law prevented the United States government from discussing a person’s detention without your written consent.

It is a very complicated situation that the American athlete lives. A few days ago an official from the US embassy in Moscow told CNN that Brittney Griner was “in good condition”after they were granted consular access to american athletesaid US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The embassy official was granted consular access to Griner last Tuesday, according to Price, the first official government access granted to Griner since she was detained by Russia in February. “We were able to verify his condition, we will continue to work very closely with his legal team, with his broader network, to make sure that get a fair deal”, Price said on CNN.

On Fox News, Russian legal expert Peter Maggs discussed the Gringe case and said the basketball player’s situation it is really very complex: “One thing I find a bit troubling is this extension of your preliminary withholding from two months to three months, because you have to go to a higher authority to extend”. And he added about the penalty he could inflict on Gringer: “You’re talking about five years, not in jail, but in a labor camp”.

Brittney Griner, when the WNBA season ends, plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg, Russia

What lives is desperate his family, since he does not have access to it and not too much precision about where is it or how. Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, in an Instagram post wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Her prayers and her support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife with all my heart, so this message comes at one of the most difficult moments of my life. I understand that many of you have come to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please, respect our privacy while we continue working so that my wife returns home safe and sound”.

One of the main concerns is the use that the Russian authorities want to make of Griner. From the United States they think that the Euroleague champion with the Russian Yekaterinburg is being used as a kind of bargaining chip at a critical momentin which the United States and most countries in Europe have imposed economic and political sanctions on Russia for the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“With all the problems with Russia and their attacks on Ukraine, has Brittney become a political bargaining chip?” Debbie Jackson, Griner’s high school coach, asked in a New York Times post. “Is this part of politics? for me almost none of this makes senseI find it hard to believe that this is what really happened,” Jackson added.

Looking for better salaries

Gringer’s presence in Russia is due to the fact that many WNBA players seek other destinations after the season in the United States, since abroad they receive better salaries than they can earn in local competition. It is estimated that almost half of the WNBA’s 144 players were playing for international teams during the offseason from last season, including more than a dozen in Russia and Ukraine. Griner has been playing in the Russian league for several years and is one of the stars of UMMC Ekaterinburg.

To better understand why WNBA players emigrate, it’s important to know that the maximum base salary for WNBA players is around $228,000. It’s very little compared to what male NBA stars earn, but it’s also it is less than what international teams pay they can offer players like Gringer hundreds of thousands of dollars and even more than a million dollars. In the 2022 season, Griner would have agreed with Mercury, her WNBA team, a salary just below the WNBA maximum. A player in the United States, has a minimum salary of about 60,000 dollars, that’s why many earn most of their income playing abroad.

Brittney Griner with A’Ja Wilson with their gold medals after consecration at the Tokyo Olympics (Luca Bruno/)

And Griner is one of the most sought after basketball players by teams abroad because she is possibly one of the best in WNBA history. Furthermore, her status is what makes the United States authorities believe that she is a kind of “hostage” in this whole story. Griner was the WNBA champion in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury, the team that chose her with the number 1 pick in the draft a year earlier.

With the United States team won the last two Olympic golds (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) Y the last two World Cups (Turkey 2014 and Spain 2018). In terms of personal recognition, Gringer is one of the most successful athletes of the last decade: two times the WNBA’s best defender, two times the best scorer and 8 times the best blocker. She was even chosen three times in the best quintet of the league and She was selected 7 times for the All Star. Furthermore, it was included in the 25 best players in WNBA history in the list drawn up last year, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the American women’s league.

