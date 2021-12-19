the Order, general practitioners and the Faculty Dean answer. Here’s what they say

ANCONA – Abolish the closed number to the Faculty of Medicine. This is the bill put forward by the regional councilor of the League, Giorgio Cancellieri. A provocation, one would think. Given that the reference regulatory framework is national: law 264/1999. But the problem of the lack of health workers is real. And even on the regional territory there is an asphyxiation of the sector. Particularly in the segment of general practitioners, too few to meet the needs of the population. The real funnel, however, would be in accessing the specialties. Scholarships are not enough to compensate for the students’ training requests. And the risk is to end up with a plethora of unskilled doctors.



The first move

To be fair, the Region has patched this up by raising the ISEE and ISPE threshold to widen the audience of trainees. But the matching between supply and demand is still far from fully compensating for the real needs in the healthcare field. The aspect to be taken into consideration, even before the abolition of the limited number, is the planning of calls for admission to the Faculty. Meanwhile, from 215 last year, the places available for the 2021-2022 academic year in the Medicine and Surgery course of the Univpm have become 275 (265 for EU candidates + 10 for non-EU candidates).

The reprogramming

“Undoubtedly, a reprogramming must be done on the basis of an upstream analysis – explains Dr. Fulvio Borromei, President of the Order of Doctors of the Province of Ancona – we must make a forecast calculation taking into account how many doctors we may need in the future” . A position that also agrees with the President of Fimmg Marche, Dr. Massimo Magi, according to whom “a more careful and coherent planning could be made with the socio-assistance landscape”. So, rather than liberalize access to Medicine, rethink the number of places to be banned. With this in mind, the Univpm has increased the places available for three-year courses in the health professions from 598 to 735. “Surely there is a need to have more health workers – confirms the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Mauro Silvestrini – therefore we must organize ourselves”. But on the other hand there is also a structural limit to reception. “Our spaces are made to accommodate a certain number of students – specifies Silvestrini – unless you decide to make distance teaching a fundamental tool”.

Scholarships

The other issue that is particularly important to the entire health system is the training of future doctors. The funnel in accessing scholarships is the real nerve. The Region has raised the Isee and Ispe thresholds, bringing them respectively to 23 thousand euros (from 21 thousand) and 50 thousand euros (from 38 thousand). But for the president of the Order of Doctors it is not enough: “the opportunity to access specialization must be given to all graduates,” says Borromei. But it is Magi from Fimmg Marche who sounded the alarm on the situation in which general practitioners are concerned: “there are few specializations – he says – but even fewer are those for preparing family doctors”. A category that is slowly disappearing. “General medicine is the daughter of a lesser god – Magi urges – starts with an initial deficit”. In a society that has radically changed victim of a “cold demographic dynamic – explains the president Fimmg – with an increase in the age groups over 64 years and therefore with the need to have general practitioners prepared to treat the patient’s pathologies before he arrives to the hospital bed “.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED





© REPRODUCTION RESERVED