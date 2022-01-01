World

the order of the mayor of Naples to ban the barrels was a failure

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

The debacle was already clear in the late afternoon of the 31st, when onions, raudi, kobra thundered in the alleys and along the suburban roads. Now that one minute and one minute has struck and we have entered 2022, we can say it: the anti-barrels ordinance signed by the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi was a failure.

The ordinance provided for the ban on the use of pyrotechnic material (killer barrels are already illegal) throughout the city from 4 pm on Friday 31 December 2021, until 24 am on Saturday 1 January 2022. Fines of up to 500 were envisaged. euro, in addition to the seizure of the material. Objective: to avoid a wave of hospitalizations in the emergency rooms of the city already in heavy trouble for those infected by Covid-19.

This was not the case: already in the evening a 40-year-old Sri Lankan was admitted to the old Pellegrini hospital in Naples with a gunshot wound on the left side of the chest, probably a stray bullet exploded “to celebrate”. Until late at night, the stokers “worked” without problems in the historic center, Vomero, the Spanish quarters, the Traiano district, Scampia and Ponticelli.

Read more from this author

It was probably right for the Municipality to give a signal and reiterate its opposition to this type of risky celebrations. But the ordinance, which arrived a few hours before New Year’s Eve and with few checks before midnight, proved essentially useless.

Professional journalist, head of service of Naples at Fanpage.it. He teaches ethics and deontology of journalism at LUMSA. He has a podcast called “Greetings from Naples”. He is co-author of the books Il Casalese (Edizioni Cento Autori, 2011); Novantadue (Castelvecchi, 2012), Hands in the city and The Invisible (Round Robin, 2013-2014). He won the Giancarlo Siani Journalism Award in 2007 and the Paolo Giuntella and Marcello Torre awards in 2012.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid starts again, how to stop the infections? Third dose, Green pass and local lockdown hypothesis

November 14, 2021

Was Richard III innocent? The new theory of the researchers exonerates the king for the murder of the princes of Torre- Corriere.it

2 days ago

The curfew in the Netherlands, the lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria: Italy leads the way on the green pass, now stricter rules arrive in the EU

November 13, 2021

Little Moldova comes out of the crossroads between Moscow and Brussels: “We want the EU”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button