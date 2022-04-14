The order of the series and movies of Phase 4 of the Marvel MCU

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its expansion to the television universe in Disney Plus, continues to grow with new productions to see on the big screen and on the platform. While Moon Knight continues its development, with 3 episodes already available on Disney Plus and, while the premiere of Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness is expected in May, from WandaVision to Hawkeye and from Black Widow to Spider Man: No Way Home , the following, is the order of the series and films of Phase 4 of the Marvel MCU.

“WandaVision”

“WandaVision” is the series that kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its spectacular landing on Disney Plus in January 2021. The story centers on Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and explores the Origin of the protagonist’s powers. It is an unprecedented production and an absolutely innovative format, which not only pays homage to the famous sitcoms, with black and white scenes and passages between the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s; but also opened the era of multiverses and multiple realities.

The story also introduced new characters and the return of some others, such as Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother, but not as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but as Evan Peters; Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau, a character who in “Captain Marvel” met as a girl. Each episode plays with an aesthetic, with a theme and with appropriate music, in a story totally different from what is known in the MCU movies.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It was the second series to premiere from Phase 4 of the MCU on the platform. It is centered on Sam Wilson (Falcon), played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, (Winter Soldier), by Sebastian Stan, the two characters who will follow the legacy of Captain America in his solo fiction. With six chapters, its story is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, where both Avengers together embark on an adventure around the world that tests their skills and their patience.

In it, the spotlight is on the shield, a legacy of Captain America, with Sam and Bucky facing a new global threat that launches them on an unexpected mission. The plot is presented as an action and espionage thriller, which has its political context that will play an important role and will be the engine in the union of the destinies of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, while the meeting point is and will be Captain America , and where the dynamics of the series will go through the superheroic buddy movie.

“Loki”

The third series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus focused on the most intrepid, volatile, likeable and beloved villain, played by Tom Hiddleston, with the solo story of the God of Lies with his antics and time travel. Immediately after he steals the Tesseract again, Loki finds himself confronted by the Time Variation Authority, a bureaucratic organization that sits outside of time and space, and is forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline with only one choice. : Being removed from reality or stopping a threat even greater than himself.

“Loki” is the story of one of the fan favorite characters, despite being a villain, in this third fiction of Phase 4 of the expanded Marvel Universe on Disney Plus. Between the suspense and the mystical, the series proved to be different in the MCU, which means a before and after. The new characters, the great amount of detail revealed, and the great revelations of great implication for the future is the strongest of an obviously daring Marvel fiction on Disney Plus.

“Black Widow”

“Black Widow” ushered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movies landing on the big screen with the solo story of talented Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. The protagonist must deal with her past and with the broken relationships that she left before becoming part of the Avengers, with what happened between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”. Between the action, the emotion, the humor, the family ties and the message related to the gender issue, the film describes the origins of Natasha.

The film entertains without shining, combining visual display with moments of introspection and reflection, differentiating itself from what Marvel has already seen and without fully meeting the public’s expectations. In any case, it did not disappoint either, with an evident balance between visual and emotional, between rhythm and humor. But also with family ties and the message related to the gender issue in a film that entertains, combining visual display with moments of introspection and reflection, differentiating itself from what has already been seen from Marvel.

“What If…?”

The first animated series from Marvel Studios, putting a major spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by reimagining the events of the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, it has the participation of different MCU characters such as Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, among others. It is a modern take on the heroes that is now over a decade old and features some alternate histories of many of the more well known characters.

“What If…?” He knows how to explore and manages to expand the new multiverses with well-known characters, but with different stories. All events occur always under the watchful eye of the Observer, who narrates the episodes and will even get involved when everything gets out of his control when Ultron-Vision takes over the Infinity Stones.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another of the Phase 4 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the first Asian Avenger of the MCU to have his own origin film, it proposes to add martial arts together with wuxia-style cinema. The story tells the origins of Shang Chi, who is actually the son of a dangerous ancient assassin called The Mandarin. While trying to lead a life of anonymity, his father’s forces track him down to take him back to him; all as part of a plan that can put humanity at risk.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, despite having its central core in the martial art scenes, with the aforementioned great action scenes and good choreography, manages to fuse a good share of humor. It is in that combination where the film flows, works, and is convincing in its facets. This wuxia, very technological, by the way, is thus combined with the comedy of intrigues, with the confrontation between father and son and the typical path of the hero to transcend his traumas and find his true identity, in a generic and functional entertainment for the MCU.

“Eternals”

Another of the Phase 4 movies introduced a new team of Marvel superheroes hailing from space. An immortal race of elite heroes who secretly lived on Earth for years to protect and nurture civilizations. Following the events of “Endgame,” an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to reunite and confront man’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

“Eternals” It’s an overly pretentious movie that ends up failing. His story is long and repetitive. Its excessively dramatic tone, with a meaningless plot of unresolved tragedies, where each character is too contemplative in his own suffering. Failed performances, interpreters without chemistry between them, and their promised diversity turns into adversity and completely distances itself from the marvelite public.

“Hawkeye”

In November, the new Marvel series focused on the famous hero of The Avengers, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, who also added Hailee Steinfeld as the new heroine Kate Bishop, came to Disney Plus. The original six-episode miniseries will show the steps of Hawkeye after the epic events of “Endgame”, a film that started with a flashback of what happened in “Infinity War” reflecting how, after Thanos’ snap, Clint Barton’s family it turned to ashes before the archer’s helpless eyes.

in the series “Hawkeye”, now it is the turn of the character, a member of the initial formation of the Avengers, to give up the baton and pass the bow and arrow to Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). However, and in the midst of this learning, both Marvel superheroes will have to face Yelena Belova, a spy who could be seen in the movie “Black Widow”, being signed by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to end Hawkeye.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The great cinematographic event of recent years is another of the Phase 4 films, which swept the world box office and thrilled fans who experienced the great epic of meeting the three versions of Spider-Man embodied by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the same film. Directed by Jon Watts and set in the MCU, Holland stepped into the shoes of Peter Parker / Spider-Man for the third time, after his secret identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” of 2019.

“Spider-Man: No way home”, is the best Marvel movie in history, where nothing can compare to it. The film has a marked epic tone, between action, drama, comedy, winks and emotion, which means a true visual feast. Not only the villains of the previous universes return: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard, but also the two variants of Spider-Man whose appearance means an epic moment in the film, where everything comes true, for the delirium. of the fans.